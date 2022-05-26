J-Lo Just Paid Tribute to Her ‘Shades of Blue’ Co-Star Ray Liotta Hours After His Death—She Was ‘Lucky’ to Know Him

Click here to read the full article.

Rest in peace. The celebrity deaths of 2022 include Sidney Poitier and more stars, actors and singers who have passed away this year.

The celebrity deaths of 2022 come after a year of loss in 2021, which saw the deaths of stars like Betty White , Joan Didion, Cicely Tyson, Prince Philip and Willie Garson . On the morning of December 31, 2021, Betty White —an actress and comedian best known for roles in TV shows like The Golden Girls and The Mary Tyler Moore Show —died at 99 years old. Her death came three weeks before her 100th birthday. “Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever,” White’s friend and agent Jeff Witjas said in a statement at the time. “I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don’t think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again.”

Prince Philip , the Duke of Edinburgh, died in Windsor Castle on the morning of April 9, 2021. He was 99 years old. “I have, on the occasion of my 95th birthday today, received many messages of good wishes, which I very much appreciate. While as a family we are in a period of great sadness, it has been a comfort to us all to see and to hear the tributes paid to my husband, from those within the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and around the world,” Philip’s wife, Queen Elizabeth II, said in a statement at the time. “My family and I would like to thank you for all the support and kindness shown to us in recent days. We have been deeply touched, and continue to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout his life.”

Read on for the celebrity deaths of 2022 and the stars we’ve lost this year so far. May they rest in peace.

Ray Liotta

Age: 67

Ray Liotta, an Emmy-winning actor best known for his role in Good Fellas, died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic on May 26, 2022. No foul play is suspected, People confirmed. Liotta is survived by his fiancée, Jacy Nittolo, and his daughter, Karsen, 23, whom he shared with ex-wife Michelle Grace. Liotta was known for roles like Shoeless Joe Jackson in 1989’s Field of Dreams and Henry Hill in 1990’s Goodfellas . After his death, Liotta Shades of Blue co-star, Jennifer Lopez, paid tribute to her former cast mate on her Instagram .

“Ray was my partner in crime on Shades of Blue … the first thing that comes to mind is he so was kind to my children,” she captioned a series of photos of her and Liotta. “Ray was the epitome of a tough guy who was all mushy on the inside … I guess that’s what made him such a compelling actor to watch. The original Goodfella.” She continued, “We shared some intense moments on set those three years! When I first heard he took the job on Shades of Blue I was thrilled, and the first time we walked on set to do our first scene together there was an electric spark and a mutual respect and we both knew this was going to be good. We enjoyed doing our scenes together and I felt lucky to have him there to work with and learn from,” she recalled. “Like all artists he was complicated, sincere, honest and so very emotional. Like a raw nerve, he was so accessible and so in touch in his acting and I will always remember our time together fondly.” She ended her post, “We lost a great today … RIP RAY … it’s so sad to lose you what seems way to soon … I will remember you always. Sending so much love and strength to your daughter Karsen, your family and all your loved ones.”

Tom Parker

Age: 33

Tom Parker, a member of the band The Wanted, died in March 2022 from brain cancer. He was 33 years old. Parker’s wife, Kelsey, announced his death in an Instagram post on March 30, 2022.” It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side,” she wrote. “Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence. We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children. Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end. I’m forever proud of you.”

Parker was first diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer, in 2020. “What do I want from the future? More time with my kids. More time with my wife. More time with life,” he said in his 2021 documentary, Tom Parker: Inside My Head . “And I feel like that’s going to happen. I’ve got that positive outlook on life. And I think when you take strength and courage from other people around you, that really helps.” Along with Kelsey, Parker is survived by his daughter, Aurelia Rose, and son, Bodhi Thomas Paris, who was born one month before he went public with his cancer diagnosis.

Thierry Mugler

Age: 73

Manfred Thierry Mugler, a French fashion designer and founder of the fashion house Mugler, died on January 23, 2022. “#RIP We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday January 23rd 2022. May his soul Rest In Peace. Nous avons l’immense tristesse de vous faire part du décès de Monsieur Manfred Thierry Mugler survenu dimanche 23 janvier 2022. Que son âme repose en paix,” Mugler’s team wrote in a post on his Instagram on January 23, 2022.

Mugler, who is from Strasbourg, France, started designing in the 1970s and was known for his dramatic, avant-garde designs. He retired from fashion in 2002, but has come out of retirement for a few occasions. Once was in 2009 when he designed Beyoncé’s “I Am… World Tour” costumes, and another time was in 2019 when he designed Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala look. Mugler was relaunched in 201 under the creative direction of designer Casey Cadwallader.

Louie Anderson

Age: 68

Louie Anderson, a comedian best known for the FOX series Life With Louie , died on January 21, 2022 from blood cancer. He was 68 years old. According to Anderson’s publicist, Glenn Schwartz, who confirmed his death, the comedian died in a Las Vegas hospital, where he was undergoing treatments after he was diagnosed with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, the most common type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. “He is survived by his two sisters, Lisa and Shanna Anderson. Cause of death was complications from cancer,” Schwartz said in a statement to People .

A week prior to his death, Schwartz told Rolling Stone that Anderson was “resting comfortable” after he underwent his treatments. “Iconic comedian Louie Anderson is currently in a Las Vegas hospital being treated for diffuse large B cell lymphoma, a form of cancer,” Schwartz told Rolling Stone in an article published on January 18, 2022.

Anderson won two Daytime Emmy awards for Life With Louie, his animated series which ran on FOX from 1997 to 1998. He also won the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series Emmy for his role in Baskets in 2016. From 2003 to 2012, Anderson also performed a stand-up show titled “Louie: Larger Than Life” in Las Vegas.

Meat Loaf

Age: 74

Meat Loaf, a rock singer known for songs like “I’d Do Anything For Love,” died on January 20, 2022. He was 74 years old. “Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends,” Meat Loaf’s agent Michael Green confirmed in a statement to People . “His amazing career spanned 6 decades that saw him sell over 100 million albums worldwide and star in over 65 movies, including Fight club, Focus, Rocky Horror Picture Show and Wayne’s World. ‘Bat Out of Hell’ remains one of the top 10 selling albums of all time. We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man.” The statement continued, We thank you for understanding of our need for privacy at this time. From his heart to your souls… don’t ever stop rocking!”

According to TMZ , Meat Loaf died from complications related to COVID-19 and was scheduled to attend a business dinner earlier this week for a show he’s working on, “I’d Do Anything For Love,” but the dinner was cancelled after he became ill with COVID-19 and his condition became critical. Meat Loaf, whose real name was Michael Lee Aday, was best known as a musician for his Bat Out of Hell trilogy albums—— Bat Out of Hell, Bat Out of Hell II: Back into Hell , and Bat Out of Hell III: The Monster Is Loose —which have sold more than 65 million copies worldwide. Along with his music career, Meat Loaf was also an actor and had starred in movies like The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Fight Club. He was also a part of the original Broadway cast of The Rocky Horror Picture Show and appeared in the musical Hair both on and off-Broadway.

André Leon Talley

Age: 73

André Leon Talley, a fashion writer and the former creative director of Vogue, died on January 18, 2022. He was 73. according to TMZ , Talley passed away at a hospital in White Plains, New York, after battling an illness. “Good bye darling André ❤️🙏… No one saw the world in a more glamorous way than you did ❤️🙏… no one was grander and more soulful than you were ❤️🙏…the world will be less joyfulI ❤️🙏 I have loved you and laughed with you for 45 years…. I miss your loud screams …I love you soooo much ❤️🙏,” designer Diane von Fürstenberg wrote in an Instagram post at the time. Talley joined Vogue in 1983 as the magazine’s fashion news irector before he was promoted to creative director to editor-in-chief Anna Wintour in 1986. He held the role until 1995. He was also a judge on America’s Next Top Model for seasons 14 to 17. Talley is also the author of the 2020 memoir, The Chiffon Trenches , which takes readers through his 50-year-long career in the fashion industry.

Bob Saget

Age: 65

Bob Saget, a stand-up comedian and actor best known for his role as Danny Tanner in Full House , died on January 9, 2022, at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. He was 65 years old. Saget’s death was confirmed by Orange County Sheriff’s Office, which didn’t find any signs of foul play or drug use. “Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case,” the sheriff’s office tweeted with the hashtag #BobSaget.

In September 2021, Saget started a nationwide stand-up comedy tour that was set to run through June 2022. His most recent performance was on the evening of January 8, 2022 (one day before his death), at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Jacksonville, Florida. Along with Full House (which he starred on from 1987 to 1995), Saget was also known as the host of America’s Funniest Home Videos from 1989 to 1997. He also was the voice of future Ted Mosby on CBS’ How I Met Your Mother from 2005 to 2014. From 2016 to 2020, Saget reprised his role as Danny Tanner in Netflix’s Full House reboot, Fuller House .

Sidney Poitier

Age: 94

Sidney Poitier, the first Black man to win the Best Actor Oscar, died on the evening of January 6, 2022. He was 94 years old. Clint Watson, the press secretary for the Prime Minister of the Bahamas, confirmed his death. Poitier, who was born in Miami, Florida, but raised in the Bahamas, is an actor, director and activist who became the first Black man to win the Academy Award for Best Actor in 1964 for his role in the movie Lilies of the Field . Throughout his career, Poitier received two more Oscar nominations, 10 Golden Globe nominations, two Emmy nominations, six BAFTA nominations and one Screen Actors Guild nomination. He was the oldest surviving male Academy Award winner until his death in 2022. From 1997 to 2007, Poitier served as the Bahamian Ambassador to Japan. Along with Lilies of the Field , Poitier was best known for movies like Porgy and Bess, A Raisin in the Sun, To Sir, with Love, Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner and In the Heat of the Night.

Kim Mi-soo

Age: 29

South Korean actress and model Kim Mi-soo died on January 5, 2022. She was 29 years old. Her agency Landscape confirmed her death in a statement. “Kim suddenly left us on Jan. 5,” the statement read. “The bereaved are deep in their sorrow at the sudden sadness. Please refrain from reporting false rumors or speculation so that the family can mourn in peace.” Kim’s most recent role was in Disney Plus’ South Korean drama Snowdrop, in which she played a student activist who shared a women’s dorm with Young-ro, played by BLACKPINK member Jisoo. Kim’s other credits include 2019’s Memories and Kyungmi’s World, as well as TV series like Human Luwak , Hi Bye, Mama! and Into the Ring. She on March 16, 1992. Some media outlets report her age as 30 and 31 due to different methods of calculation.