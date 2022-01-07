ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

In expected move, DL Deontre Thomas not returning for sixth season with Huskers

By PARKER GABRIEL Lincoln Journal Star
The Exponent
The Exponent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ehb8E_0dfbTwNf00
Nebraska's Deontre Thomas (97) emerges from the pile with the ball fumbled by Iowa in the third quarter as teammate Ty Robinson (99) celebrates the turnover on Friday, Nov. 26 at Memorial Stadium. FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

Nebraska defensive lineman Deontre Thomas is not returning for the 2022 season.

The move is an expected one — Thomas took part in the Huskers' senior day festivities in November against Iowa and indicated on social media that he was leaving — but he had remained on NU's online roster until late this week.

A school spokesman confirmed Thomas' departure from the program.

Thomas first arrived in Lincoln as part of the 2017 recruiting class and played as an undersized nose tackle during his first year on campus. He redshirted in 2018 and served as a role player in 2019. In 2020, his season was cut short by injury, but he returned in 2021 and became a starting-caliber player for the Huskers and now-former defensive line coach Tony Tuioti.

Thomas, a Mustang, Oklahoma native, had the option of returning for a sixth year of football due to the extra season of eligibility granted by the NCAA to all athletes in 2020.

The Huskers now, officially, must replace three of their top defensive linemen in Thomas, Damion Daniels and Ben Stille.

That group will start with junior Casey Rogers and sophomore Ty Robinson and also is likely to feature increased roles for players like Nash Hutmacher, Jordon Riley and perhaps others like Mosai Newsom, Marquis Black and Ru'Quan Buckley. The Huskers could also still add a defensive lineman from the transfer portal, either in the coming weeks or this spring.

NU also removed several walk-ons from its online roster, the most notable of which was freshman place-kicker Kelen Meyer. The Ord native saw spot duty in his first year on campus, both on kickoffs and as a place-kicker. He had a PAT against Oklahoma blocked and returned for two points when he came on to replace struggling senior Connor Culp.

The Huskers have overhauled their specialist group this offseason, adding a commitment from Furman transfer kicker Timmy Bleekrode and a pair of walk-on additions in Furman's Spencer Pankratz and 2022 prospect Charlie Weinrich.

The other walk-ons removed from the roster: DB Kaden Williams, DL Maddox Burton, OLB Nick Leader and OLB Sam Shurtleff.

NU's online roster now stands at 145.

With Thomas' departure official, the Journal Star's count shows 87 scholarship players for the Huskers at this juncture, including six incoming transfers that are not yet listed on NU's roster.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
HuffingtonPost

Nick Saban Interrupts Press Conference After Loss And You Need To Hear This

Crusty Alabama football coach Nick Saban showed his softer side after his team’s loss to Georgia in the national championship game on Monday. (Watch the video below.) The Crimson Tide’s dejected quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. had just fielded questions from reporters when Saban motioned for the players to stick around. He asked if he could share a few words.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To USC Transfer News

Jaxson Dart displayed all the makings this past season to be USC’s next quarterback great. Then, the Trojans went out and hired Lincoln Riley. It changed everything. Dart has reportedly entered the transfer portal, which can probably only mean one thing: Caleb Williams is going to USC. Williams was...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Huskers#American Football#Nu#Lincoln#Mustang#Furman
On3.com

Jameson Williams suffers non-contact injury in national championship

Alabama’s offense, which is already suffering from injuries, may have lost yet another tool in Jameson Williams. Williams, a star wide receiver for the Crimson Tide, went down with a non-contact injury in the second quarter of Alabama’s national championship contest with Georgia. His injury came shortly after Alabama lost wide receiver John Metchie to a torn ACL in the SEC Championship.
FOOTBALL
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals why Bryce Young could double-up against Georgia

As Alabama and Georgia continue preparations for Monday’s game, the final predications continue to come down from college football experts. ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum joined the First Take cast Friday morning to discuss the upcoming national championship, breaking down what has changed from Bryce Young since the SEC Championship in early December.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Hoops World Shocked By Major Saturday Night Upset

The NFL is dominating the sports world on Saturday night, but that doesn’t mean there wasn’t anything else that happened. A major upset in college hoops took place at Cameron Indoor as Duke went down against Miami. Duke lost by 2, 76-74 as Miami has now won nine in a row and is 5-0 in ACC play.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Early Controversial Call

Alabama scored first in tonight’s College Football Playoff National Championship Game, but only after Georgia had a touchdown taken away. On the Crimson Tide’s first possession, it appeared that Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was sacked and fumbled the football. Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean scooped up the loose ball and ran it in for six points.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin reacts to Georgia winning the national title

Lane Kiffin has a long history and friendship with Kirby Smart, and he’s poked fun at the Georgia coach over the years, especially in terms of his relationship to Nick Saban. But Kiffin offered congratulations to Smart and shared it on social media when he said “Congrats!! Amazing journey...
COLLEGE SPORTS
spectrumnews1.com

The Latest: Georgia beats Alabama 33-18 for national title

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on the College Football Playoff championship game (all times local):. Stetson Bennett threw two touchdown passes to lead Georgia to a 33-18 win over Alabama on Monday night for its first national championship in 41 years. Bennett, a former walk-on, threw scoring passes of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
543K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy