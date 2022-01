After 50 years of dedicated service to Bates County Memorial Hospital, Debbie Kisner, LPN, was honored with a retirement party on December 22, 2021. Debbie began her employment with BCMH during her senior year in high school in 1971 in the laboratory department. At that time, a new program offered part time on-the-job training while finishing school. Debbie continued working part time at the hospital until she went to college, and while completing her nursing program to become a licensed practical nurse.

BATES COUNTY, MO ・ 14 DAYS AGO