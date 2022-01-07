ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gillette, WY

Wyoming mayor resigns after off-color texts become public

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — The mayor of Wyoming’s third-largest city has resigned after text messages she sent with off-color and denigrating remarks became public.

Gillette Mayor Louise Carter-King announced her resignation Thursday, two days after apologizing for the texts about City Council members and other local officials, the Gillette News-Record reported.

“It was never my intention to hurt anyone, but I recognize that I have hurt people and damaged relationships,” Carter-King wrote in her resignation letter.

A more than 400-page transcript containing thousands of text messages between Carter-King and former City Administrator Patrick Davidson became public this week. In them she called one council member a “bumbling idiot” and “blathering buffoon.”

Davidson, who left office in February, 2021, for undisclosed reasons, provided the texts from November, 2019, to June, 2020, to the City Council in an email Dec. 31, according to city officials.

The City Council planned a special meeting Friday to appoint a new mayor.

Carter-King became mayor in 2015. She previously served on the city council.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

WVa tax incentive for manufacturing sent to governor

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A tax incentive for a potential industrial manufacturing project in West Virginia was sent to the governor Tuesday. Gov. Jim Justice will give his sixth State of the State address on Wednesday night and has advertised an unspecified “major” announcement. During a special...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Sim Sefzik to replace late Sen. Doug Ericksen in Senate

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Simon Sefzik of Ferndale has been named to replace the late Republican Sen. Doug Ericksen in the Washington Senate. Sefzik took the oath of office Tuesday following a 4-2 vote by the Whatcom County Council and will serve the remainder of Ericksen’s term representing the 42nd District through the next general election in November.
FERNDALE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gillette, WY
Government
Local
Wyoming Government
City
Gillette, WY
State
Wyoming State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Ap#Gillette News Record#The City Council
The Associated Press

Blackfeet tribe retracts COVID-19 restrictions

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana’s Blackfeet Tribe on Tuesday retracted the COVID-19 restrictions that were announced a day earlier. The chair of the Tribal Business Council said Monday’s restrictions were based on case guidelines that were in effect early in the pandemic. With vaccines and testing being...
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

717K+
Followers
372K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy