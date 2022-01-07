ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

21 shots fired in Newburgh; 2 teens wounded by gunfire

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

City of Newburgh police were out in full force Friday after two teens were shot in a hail of gunfire overnight.

Police say 21 shots were fired on the corner of South Lander and Overlook Place around midnight.

Neighbors say they thought the shots were firecrackers at first.

"It sounded like an automatic shooting going off like boom, boom, boom, boom," says Susan Black, of Newburgh.

Bullets struck at least five cars, injuring the two teens. "The one male received a gunshot wound to the face and back. An 18-year-old man was also shot in the buttocks and is expected to be OK," says City of Newburgh Police Chief Anthony Geraci.

Geraci says the 17-year-old who was shot in the face and back is in critical condition at Westchester Medical Center.

Newburgh had daily shootings last year that caused the high school to shut down for a period of time at one point.

This year started off with two shootings in one week.

"Less than 1% of our community is driving the violence," says Geraci. "We need to be focused, precise and targeted in our efforts."

Altogether police say there were 106 shooting incidents in 2021 with 32 people shot and 1 person killed.

