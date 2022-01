FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots dodged a big one when it comes to injured defensive tackle Christian Barmore. The MRI on his injured knee came back clean on Monday, revealing no major injury, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The standout rookie had to be helped off the field late in New England’s loss to the Dolphins in Miami on Sunday following a collision with teammate JoeJuan Williams. He was carted back to the locker room, where he underwent an X-ray. It’s unclear if Barmore will able to play this weekend when the Patriots visit the Buffalo Bills for a Wild Card...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO