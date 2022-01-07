Monster Hunter Rise PC – Launch Trailer

Developer Far From Home showcase their latest offering Forever Skies in this reveal trailer which comes to consoles and PC early access in 2022. You play as a lone scientist in Forever Skies, returning to Earth long after a global ecological catastrophe has left the planet uninhabitable to humans. Above the toxic clouds are the remnants of humanity’s last stand. Build, expand and control a high-tech airship that will act as your transport, shelter, laboratory and workshop for researching mysterious substances and crafting tools for survival. Scavenge, find ways of obtaining food and resources, and explore the ruins above and below the thick, toxic dust layer which now shrouds the Earth’s surface. Why is the dust there? What is it exactly? And perhaps more importantly, what lies beneath it?
