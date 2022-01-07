ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monster Hunter Rise PC – Launch Trailer

By News Bot
 4 days ago

Capcom’s Monster Hunter Rise PC versions arrives via Steam from Jan 12th 2022. Take a look at...

pcinvasion.com

Capcom promises more Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak news next spring

Capcom has remained relatively quiet regarding news of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, the upcoming expansion for the latest in the company’s wildly popular Monster Hunter franchise. So far, Capcom has only put out a handful of teaser trailers and extra bits of information about the expansion’s various aspects, such as the new and returning monsters. Considering that the PC version of the base Monster Hunter Rise game will finally come out next month, however, it would make sense for Capcom to unveil more substantial news about Sunbreak soon afterward. As it turns out, Capcom plans to do exactly this.
cramgaming.com

Dying 2 Know – 2021 Summary Video

Techland released a new Dying 2 Know 2 summary video ahead of their final Dying 2 Know episode video which airs on Jan 13th at 20:00. The game releases worldwide on consoles and PC from Feb 4th 2022. About Dying Light 2 Stay Human. Dying Light 2 Stay Human is...
vg247.com

Monster Hunter Rise PC review impressions: Looks like I won't be going back to Switch for Sunbreak

Monster Hunter Rise is one of the best games in the series. We knew that much from the title's Nintendo Switch launch back in 2021. It may lack some of the depth and breadth of Monster Hunter World, but this more stylized, easier-to-understand follow-up to the game that broke these games into the mainstream is still a fantastic evolution for the series, and absolutely worth your time on PC, too.
cramgaming.com

ELEX II – Combat Trailer

THQ Nordic and Piranha Bytes’ ELEX II releases on consoles and PC from March 1st 2020. Take a look at the latest combat trailer. ELEX II is the sequel to ELEX, the vintage open-world role-playing experience from the award-winning creators of the Gothic and Risen series, Piranha Bytes. ELEX II returns to the post-apocalyptic Science Fantasy world of Magalan, with massive environments that can be explored with unrivaled freedom via jetpack – you will be able to move through the epic story any way you want!
cramgaming.com

Cyberpunk 2077 VR Gameplay Impressions Leaves us in Awe – AAA games + VR equals the future of gaming

Let’s get this out there right away shall we. A lot of people loved Cyberpunk 2077, ourselves included (see our updated one year later review here). Yet, due to gamer high expectations pre-release, CDPR not being clear on the final offering, a lot of bugs and terrible performance on last gen systems Cyberpunk 2077 received a mixed response from gamers and gaming press alike. However, despite being fans of CDPR’s game, we’re not blind to the fact it could have been better in many ways. One of those is the interaction main character V has with not only the NPCs of Night City, but basic things like side-activities allowing players to feel more immersed in the fantastic world CDPR created. Cue then lots of mods from the PC community where things like a metro system, additional billboards and even gameplay rebalancing have surfaced. However, the latest offering from Ralf (the developer of VorpX) has gotten us all dizzy again. He released a standalone Cyberpunk 2077 VR profile for FREE and we’re very impressed with how it turned-out especially as we tried a VorpX profile early last year where it showed promise but was barely playable. Take a look at our Cyberpunk 2077 VR gameplay impressions to see and hear what we thought of this new offering.
cramgaming.com

Forever Skies Reveal Teaser Trailer

Developer Far From Home showcase their latest offering Forever Skies in this reveal trailer which comes to consoles and PC early access in 2022. You play as a lone scientist in Forever Skies, returning to Earth long after a global ecological catastrophe has left the planet uninhabitable to humans. Above the toxic clouds are the remnants of humanity’s last stand. Build, expand and control a high-tech airship that will act as your transport, shelter, laboratory and workshop for researching mysterious substances and crafting tools for survival. Scavenge, find ways of obtaining food and resources, and explore the ruins above and below the thick, toxic dust layer which now shrouds the Earth’s surface. Why is the dust there? What is it exactly? And perhaps more importantly, what lies beneath it?
BGR.com

Best Nintendo Switch headsets in 2022: Great gaming audio on the go

Finding a great headset for the Nintendo Switch used to be a lot more difficult. Luckily, Nintendo added the ability to connect via Bluetooth directly from the Switch. Despite that, some of the best headsets still make use of the Switch’s 3.5mm jack. If you’re looking for one of the best Nintendo Switch headsets, then you’re going to want to keep an eye on a few things. First, think about what kind of connection it uses and how you prefer to play your Switch. If you’re someone who enjoys playing in handheld mode, then you can make use of both wired...
The Independent

Xbox series X stock - live: EE, Asda and Smyths restocks are available now – how to get a console

Update: The Xbox series X gaming bundle is now available for EE customers. Read on for more details.The Xbox series X launched in 2020 but a shortage of microchips caused in-part by the global pandemic has led to supply issues for most of the year.The lead up to the Christmas period lead to many retailers stocking the elusive console to meet high demand from the likes of Smyths Toys, Very, Game, Argos, Asda and Amazon selling them at high volume. Many people were lucky enough to get one just in time for Christmas but since then, stock has been harder...
