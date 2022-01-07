ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waite Park, MN

Moonlight Ski Event Reschedule Due to Cold Temperatures

By Alex Svejkovsky
WJON
WJON
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WAITE PARK -- The cold weather has pushed back the annual Moonlight Ski event at...

wjon.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJON

Potential for Accumulating Snow on Friday

UNDATED -- Tuesday will feel almost tropical with high temperatures in the low 30s. A wide area will be affected by accumulating snow beginning Thursday night and lingering through most of Friday. The track of the storm and the amount of snow will be refined over the coming days. So...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Winter Camping Options in Minnesota – Tent, Cabin or Yurt

I have to be honest- I do not camp anymore. The idea of sleeping in a tent for any amount of time feels like you are choosing to live like a homeless person and calling it a "vacation". But I do realize that people love to go camping. I would be much better in an RV or something along those lines. Or a tent is ok for just one night. I can make it.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

PARENTS: Take a Kid Ice Fishing Free This Weekend!

This weekend the Minnesota Department of Natural resources will be hosting their annual 'Take A Kid Ice Fishing' event. If you're planning to take a kid out on the ice, here are 5 things you should know ahead of all of the fun. 1. The weather will be a lot...
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Outdoor Skating Rinks Now Open in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud’s many winter skating rinks are officially open. The City of St. Cloud Parks and Recreation Department announced this week that skating is now available at 11 different local parks. The lights will be on at Lake George from 4:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. each...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Stearns County, MN
City
Waite Park, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Stearns County, MN
Sports
WJON

2022 Youth Ski Club Underway in St. Cloud [PHOTOS]

ST. CLOUD -- Despite chilly temps, a group of central Minnesota skiers hit the trails at a local park this weekend. The Central Minnesota Youth Ski Club 2022 season is officially underway. The season began back on January 2nd and runs through the end of February. Every Sunday the group...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Weather Announcements for Monday, January 10th, 2022

UNDATED -- We have some weather-related announcements for Monday, January 10th, 2022. -- St. Cloud Area Schools (flexible learning day) This includes morning and after-school care, and all after-school activities. Cathedral Middle & High School will have a flex day. The senior parent meeting is postponed. The status of after-school...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

47th Anniversary of Minnesota’s ‘Storm of the Century’

UNDATED -- This is the 47th anniversary of the 'Storm of the Century" also known as the "Super Bowl Storm" that happened January 10th through the 12 in 1975. While our beloved Vikings were battling the Pittsburgh Steelers for the NFL championship, Minnesotans (and much of the rest of the country) were battling a crippling storm.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Wind Chill Advisory Tonight through Sunday Morning

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory in effect through 1 pm Sunday for all of central Minnesota -- including Benton, Douglas, Kandiyohi, Mille Lacs, Meeker, Morrison, Pope, Sherburne, Stearns, Todd, and Wright counties (+more). This Wind Chill Advisory also includes the entire Twin Cities metro area.
WRIGHT, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ski#Moonlight#Central Minnesota#Nature Preserve
WJON

Check Out This Crazy Ice Road Over Lake Superior [WATCH]

Did you know there's an ice road over Lake Superior?!. I don't know how I'd never heard of the Madeline Island Ice Road before. Maybe I hadn't heard of it because it's technically "in" Wisconsin. According to VisitAshland.com, the Madeline Island Ice Road connects mainland Bayfield, Wisconsin to Madeline Island two miles away. In warmer weather, Apostle Island's largest island is accessible only by water ferry. But as Lake Superior freezes over in the winter, the ice becomes cold enough and thick enough for vehicles to cross over for walkers, skiers, skaters, bikers and even vehicles! The Madeline Island Ice Road is monitored several times a day to track its conditions and safety. Drivers must observe normal rules of the road. The route is marked with old Christmas trees placed at intervals for drivers of cars and light trucks to follow.
CARS
WJON

149th Anniversary of the ‘Great Blizzard’ in Minnesota

UNDATED -- It was 149 years today that the three-day snowstorm (Jan. 7th-10th, 1873) known as the "Great Blizzard" began in the Midwest, including here in Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the day started as a mild day with people active outside. When the blizzard struck there was a drastic temperature drop.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Wind Chill Advisory In Effect Through Monday Morning

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory through noon on Monday. Wind chill readings will be between 35 and 40 below zero. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
WJON

Dangerously Cold Wind Chills Overnight

UNDATED -- Stearns County is included in a Wind Chill Warning that has been issued through noon on Friday. Wind chills as low as 45 below are expected overnight. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. Benton and Sherburne counties...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
WJON

Schmitt: Fishing is Still Good, No January Slump

The fishing locally is good. That's according to Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News. He joined me on WJON today. Schmitt says there can be a January slump but he's not seeing that right now. He says the fish are active and that includes blue gills, crappies and walleye. Schmitt says ice conditions throughout the local area aren't thick enough to support permanent ice houses and large vehicles but he says he's seeing plenty of portable ice houses, ATVs and people walking on the ice. Schmitt says there is not a lot of people on the lakes right now and because of that lack of pressure the fishing will remain good.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

I Can’t Help It, I Really Dislike Winter In Minnesota

I remember as a kid, how much fun I thought winter was. Sledding, skiing, skating, building snowmen, snowball fights. I couldn't get enough. All day just bundled up and playing outside. Well, those days are long gone. I detest cold weather. I don't like looking at trees that look like...
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Weather Related Announcements Friday, January 7th, 2022

UNDATED -- We have some weather-related announcements for Friday, January 7th, 2022. -- St. Cloud State will have a delayed opening of 10 a.m. -- Benton-Stearns New Frontiers, Voyagers, and Pioneers. -- Foley. -- Prince of Peace Lutheran School. -- Sartell-St. Stephen. -- Sauk Rapids-Rice. -- St. Cloud Area School...
BENTON COUNTY, MN
WJON

Cold Weather and COVID Present Challenges for Catholic Schools

COVID-19 and the recent cold weather are both taking plenty of attention in the St. Cloud Catholic Community School system. That according to President Scott Warzecha. Warzecha and Cathedral Activities Director Emmett Keenan joined me on WJON today. Warzecha says COVID is still central in a lot of their planning with the goal of keeping students and staff safe and in school. He says they've been able to keep their infection rate to about 1% and he hopes to avoid an outbreak within their schools.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

WJON

St. Cloud, MN
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy