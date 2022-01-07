ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

2022 VW ID.4 Receives Updates, U.S.-Built 2023 Model Coming Soon

By Joey Capparella
CAR AND DRIVER
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVW has released details on both the 2022 ID.4 and the 2023 model that will begin production in the U.S. later this year. The 2022 model will have a higher EPA range estimate and a few new features. Eventually VW aims to sell a cheaper version of the ID.4...

www.caranddriver.com

Comments / 2

Related
CarBuzz.com

This Is Volkswagen's Next Big Reveal

The upcoming Volkswagen ID.Buzz has been spotted testing once again. Most previous prototypes our spy photographers have snapped were painted white with additional body camouflage. This time, the test mule in question is all black but the camo is still present. VW's testing team is trying to fool us into thinking this is something other than the reborn and now fully-electric microbus.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

2024 Volkswagen ID.Buzz Microbus EV Will Debut March 9

The 2024 Volkswagen ID.Buzz Microbus will be revealed on March 9, 2022. It will arrive in the United States in 2023 in its three-row passenger van configuration. Pricing is expected to start around $40,000, and both single- and dual-motor version should be available. The wait is almost over for the...
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Largest Car Company in the World

There was a time when the car universe seemed to revolve around Detroit’s “Big Three” of General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler. The U.S. car market was by far the largest in the world, much larger than Japan’s or China’s, and it dwarfed car sales in any European country.  The U.S.-centric view of the auto world […]
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
motor1.com

New VW Multivan comes in at just over £43,000

The new Volkswagen Multivan large MPV will go on sale in the UK in January with prices starting at just over £43,000. Replacing the old Caravelle in the Volkswagen line-up, the new Multivan offers up to seven seats and is designed to appeal equally to families and chauffeur businesses.
BUYING CARS
CAR Magazine

Kia EV6 vs Ford Mustang Mach-E vs VW ID.4 group test (2021) review

The battle to build the perfect family EV hots up. Kia's gone bold with its all-new EV6, but how does it shape up against VW's ID.4 GTX and Ford's Mustang Mach-E? The EV6 is the first Kia designed as an electric car and is Kia's first use of the E-GMP architecture (for Electric Global Modular Platform), as seen beneath Hyundai's Ioniq 5. Eleven new Kia EVs are planned by 2026. Kia already has a good EV reputation, thanks mostly to the e-Niro, but the 6 is a more serious effort.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Europe#Electric Motor#Vehicles#Vw#Rwd
CarBuzz.com

Chrysler Ready To Launch A Bunch Of New Models

Chrysler is going to be chasing its peers into the age of electrification with a series of proposed products it hopes to introduce over the next six years. This plan will be launched with the production version of the Airflow Concept under the watchful guidance of the Stellantis group. Speaking...
CARS
US News and World Report

Finally, Volkswagen Brings Back the Microbus, With a Battery

DETROIT (Reuters) - Volkswagen will show a production version of its long-awaited ID.Buzz, an electric reincarnation of its beloved Microbus or Kombi, on March 9 and plans to launch it in the United States in late 2023, the company said on Friday. The ID.Buzz is one of "the most anticipated...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Instagram
insideevs.com

Tesla Model X Plaid Now Comes Only As 6-Seater, Costs $6,500 More

Tesla has applied a new change to its Tesla Model X model - specifically to the Plaid version, which now comes standard in the 6-seat configuration only. Previously, both the Long Range and Plaid versions were available as standard in a 5-seat configuration. The 6-seat option (2+2+2) costs $6,500 and the 7-seat version (2+3+2) costs $3,500. That's still the case in the Long Range version, but not anymore in the case of the Plaid version.
BUYING CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Chrysler Airflow Concept Fully Revealed, Claims 400 Miles of Range

Chrysler has officially shown off the Airflow concept at CES. This electric crossover likely foretells a production model that will compete with the Ford Mustang Mach-E. We expect to see the Airflow arrive in production form by 2025. After giving a glimpse at the mysterious Airflow a few weeks ago,...
CARS
insideevs.com

Volkswagen Teases ID Buzz Again, Announces It’s ‘Coming Soon’

Probably the most highly anticipated electric Volkswagen ever, the ID Buzz is expected to debut sometime in 2022 with retro-inspired styling hiding modern electric power and tech. It will be built on the MEB architecture, just like all of the smaller electric offerings from Volkswagen, but it will get the largest battery pack so far fitted to a vehicle underpinned by this platform.
CARS
Motor1.com

2023 VW ID. Buzz Back In Black As Spy Photos Show Prototype With Deceiving Camo

Volkswagen has been generating quite a lot of buzz (get it?) around its next dedicated electric vehicle part of the ID. family. Following the ID.3 hatchback and a trio of SUVs (ID.4, ID.5, and the China-only ID.6), a completely different body style will follow in 2022 with the unveiling of the hotly anticipated ID. Buzz. Previewed nearly four years ago at NAIAS in Detroit, the production model will be officially unveiled in the coming months.
CARS
CleanTechnica

US-Built Volkswagen ID.4 Will Be Slightly Different, & ID.Buzz Will Be Import Only

Volkswagen of America head Scott Keough gave a press briefing recently. CarBuzz was there and reports that pre-production prototypes of the ID.4 are rolling off the assembly line in Chattanooga, with volume production scheduled to begin in September (or October — we shall see). Keogh said the US-built cars will be almost the same as the German built models. “About 96 percent of it is identical,” he said. “The core mechanical bits are still there but we’ll be switching from the LG-supplied battery to one from SKI that will be manufactured in Georgia. The cell chemistry is slightly different but packaging is exactly the same.”
CARS
The Verge

VW sets a date for the reveal of its production-ready electric Microbus

Nearly five years after it first revealed its ID Buzz concept at the Detroit auto show, Volkswagen is finally ready to show off a production-ready version of the beloved vehicle. VW CEO Herbert Diess tweeted that the “legend returns” on March 9th, along with a gif of the automaker’s iconic Microbus.
CARS
insideevs.com

US: The 'Cheap' Volkswagen ID.4 Is Coming 'In The $35,000 Range'

Volkswagen closed the year 2021 with almost 17,000 ID.4 sales in the U.S. but the number could be 4 times higher, according to the company's representative. The company has more than 40,000 reservations but is supply constrained, as the cars are imported from Europe. Volkswagen Group of America CEO Scott...
BUYING CARS
Autoblog

2022 VW ID.4 price up $795, with range and charging boosts

In December 2021, Volkswagen announced a host of over-the-air updates for the ID.4 electric crossover in Europe. Sooner than we expected, the automaker has said a few of those tweaks will be coming to the U.S.-market 2022 ID.4. The least anticipated change is a $765 price increase for both Pro and Pro S trims. This takes the starting price up to $41,955 for the 201-horsepower, rear-wheel-drive Pro after the $1,195 destination fee but before any incentives, $45,635 for the Pro AWD. The 295-hp, rear-wheel-drive Pro S now starts at $46,455, adding AWD takes that to $50,135. Buyers could still need to shop around to get those prices; the ID.4 remains in such high demand that there are dealers adding market adjustments up to $10,000.
BUYING CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy