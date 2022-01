Michael C. Hall has played a serial killer off and on for the last 15 years or so. With Dexter: New Blood, he reprises his role as everyone’s favorite killer. Now look, us fans love Dexter. He is complex, conflicted, humourous in the darkest way, and just so fun to watch. However, when it comes to Hall playing the role, not everyone is a huge fan. Mainly, his mom. She is proud of her son and his accomplishments, of course, but she just wishes he didn’t portray such a killer.

TV SERIES ・ 19 DAYS AGO