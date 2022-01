Stock equity futures are pointing to a higher open as investors look to keep the Santa Claus rally rolling. Investors appear to be little affected by rising cases of the COVID-19 Delta and Omicron variants. Airline stocks rallied back on Monday despite the negative news and many leisure stocks were positive. Yesterday, investors appeared to be most interested in large-cap growth stocks, so we’ll see if investors look to diversify.

STOCKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO