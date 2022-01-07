Stryve Foods Raises $35M Via Equity Offering

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN OR INTO ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH OFFERS OR SALES WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. Azure Power Global Limited, an independent renewable power producer in India, announced that its Board of Directors has approved a rights offering to raise proceeds of up to $249,938,599. Pursuant to the rights offering, each shareholder of the Company will receive one non-transferable subscription right (a “Right”) for each equity share, par value $0.000625 per share (an “Equity Share”) held as of 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on January 6, 2022 (the “Record Date”). The rights offering will be made only by means of a prospectus, and this announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any of the Company’s securities.

