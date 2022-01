Over the past three months, shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) increased by 4.90%. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt WD-40 has. According to the WD-40's most recent balance sheet as reported on October 22, 2021, total debt is at $115.74 million, with $114.94 million in long-term debt and $800.00 thousand in current debt. Adjusting for $85.96 million in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $29.78 million.

STOCKS ・ 7 DAYS AGO