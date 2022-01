The stock price of SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPRC) increased by over 6% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPRC) – a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of therapies to treat disorders of the central nervous system – increased by over 6% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to the company announcing that it has started to examine the possibility of including psychedelic compounds as potential drug candidates for its intellectual property portfolio.

STOCKS ・ 12 HOURS AGO