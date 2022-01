After an 8% pullback in 2020, global dividend payouts resurged by 21% last year and are expected to advance 6% further this year to top $2T, IHS Markit says in a new report. Global dividends are expected to reach $2.09T in 2022 from $1.97T in 2021, on the rebound in banks, energy, and industrial sectors. The report also points out differing growth rates by region and industry.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO