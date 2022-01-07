ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In-depth: Roundtable Q&A: standardized testing

Cover picture for the articleTKC sat down with three different people: a high school senior, a gifted specialist and a college counselor. They each shared their thoughts and experiences about standardized testing and test-optional college applications. TKC: What are your opinions on standardized testing?. Ellie Buchanan, senior: I’ve never liked it because I’m...

thekirkwoodcall.com

In-depth: A test-optional future

After three hours of staring at the tiny bubbles on a Scantron sheet, even a good student can start to go cross-eyed. Taking the ACT or SAT is a time-consuming process, especially for those taking tutoring classes and retaking the test in hopes of getting a better score. The COVID-19 pandemic changed standardized testing opportunities, with some tests getting rescheduled and others cancelled completely, adding even more stress to the college application process.
PennLive.com

Results of 2021 standardized tests to be released in early 2022

Scores for Pennsylvania’s 2021 standardized tests will be released several months later than usual due to previous extensions implemented to ease time constraints for school districts. Casey Smith, spokeswoman for the Pennsylvania Department of Education, confirmed that Keystone and PSSA scores are expected to be released in either January...
Riverside Press Enterprise

Abandoning standardized tests ignores reality

The California State University (CSU) system will stop considering standardized tests in admissions, maintaining that scores underestimate disadvantaged students’ college readiness. However, these same students generally attend worse public schools and lack access to supplemental tutoring; many have consequently not developed academic skills on par with more privileged peers. These preparation gaps have consequences that I witness daily as a CSU physics professor, trying to teach advanced physics when some students still struggle with high school math.
local21news.com

Has the pandemic put an end to standardized testing in schools?

Dauphin County, PA — Has the pandemic put an end to standardized testing in schools?. “It disrupts teaching, stresses out the students, stresses out the teachers and parents,” Canvas Director of Government Affairs Tracy Weeks tells CBS 21 News’ Samantha York. The exams likely won’t go away...
Redlands Daily Facts

College admissions and standardized testing: Letters

Re “Ignoring standardized tests ignores reality” (Jan. 2):. I strongly support Dr. Small’s article that test scores in college admissions decisions should not be ignored. As a former physics professor at an Ivy league university (mainly lecturing first year physics) I have seen under/poorly prepared students (especially in math) fail first year physics. The solution is not to “dumb” down courses, which would have a disastrous effect on the quality of the students graduating from college. Where will all our top scientists and engineers come from to compete with the rest of the world? The solution is to improve our high schools, especially here in California. We rank near the bottom of the country in mathematics and English. If the public high schools cannot improve math and English scores, then we must have a lot more charter schools, which will get the job done. Under no circumstances should we ignore test scores for college admission. And lastly, under no circumstances should we “dumb” down high school math because it is racist, as some are trying to do now.
the University of Delaware

CTAL Friday Roundtable: Compassion

The University of Delaware's Center for Teaching and Assessment of Learning (CTAL) will hold its first Friday Roundtable of 2022 on Feb. 11 from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., via Zoom. These monthly discussion sessions provide an opportunity for all who teach at the University to explore teaching, learning and assessment practices and issues.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa universities may drop standardized testing requirement

The Board of Regents will vote Wednesday on whether to make standardized testing, like the SAT and ACT, optional for applicants to Iowa’s public universities. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, applicants to the University of Iowa, Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa were required to submit either an ACT or a SAT […] The post Iowa universities may drop standardized testing requirement appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Lima News

Virus closed schools, opened door to cheating

Teachers in our country have a lot on their plate. Whether you are a college professor or kindergarten teacher, the pressure to instill values and knowledge in students is not a task to be taken lightly. As an educator, I understand the importance of integrity in the classroom, and I...
Fox News

More COVID school closures spell the end of teachers unions empire

Imagine being a second grader in a major city right now. If you entered kindergarten during the 2019-20 school year, COVID first closed your school in March, potentially offering "remote learning." As you prepared to enter first grade the following fall, you were one of more than half of students...
CBS Minnesota

Fridley Public Schools Moving To Distance Learning Monday

FRIDLEY, Minn. (WCCO) — Students in Fridley will go back to online learning starting Monday. “This change is due to COVID-related absences that are affecting student attendance, classroom staffing and bus transportation,” Fridley Public Schools said in a statement. Last week, the state’s health department reported the highest average rolling positivity rate since the start of the pandemic, at 15.6%. Also last week, two schools in the Robbinsdale district shifted to distance learning. Armstrong High School and Sandburg Middle School plan to return to in-person learning after Jan. 17.
The Independent

Nadhim Zahawi says there are ‘no excuses’ for online learning at universities

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi has said that there are “no excuses” for universities not to deliver face-to-face learning despite a surge in Covid infections and staff absences.Mr Zahawi said his expectation of universities “is that they deliver face-to-face education… They need to deliver it” and that students who “feel they are not getting value for money” should make complaints “to the Office for Students”.Speaking to the Sunday Times Mr Zahawi’s comments come as a number of universities have offered online or “blended” learning this term and schools have bit hit by staff shortages.The paper reported Durham University would teach...
The 74

School Mystery: 1 in 3 States Leaving Public in Dark About 2021 Student Scores

Get essential education news and commentary delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. We knew the picture of student learning during the COVID-19 pandemic would be murky, as states canceled standardized testing in 2020 and the federal government relaxed rules on how testing should work in 2021. This year, […]
The Independent

Plans for up to a quarter of teachers to be off work due to Omicron, says Nadhim Zahawi

Education secretary Nadhim Zahawi has said preparations are being made for many as a quarter of all teachers to be off work in the coming weeks as Covid infections increase with the return of schools following the Christmas break.Some schools are already reporting as many as 40 per cent staff shortages, he said.The education secretary said that the government was acting responsibly by making contingency plans for as many as 25 per cent absences across England, but Liberal Democrats said that it amounted to an “admission of failure” in the drive to keep schools open.Mr Zahawi insisted that the Omicron...
essexnewsdaily.com

Schools opt for half-day schedule amid rising COVID-19 concerns

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange School District announced that the schools would be closed on Monday, Jan. 3, for a noninstructional emergency day, and the rest of the week would run on a half-day schedule, due to the spike in COVID-19 cases from the omicron variant. Full-day...
thekirkwoodcall.com

Call Ed: Mind over matter

Julia Roberts, FACS teacher, walks into her first hour exhausted. She’s been up all night grading papers and is still falling behind. Then, she sees a classroom full of students who look equally drained. Although the school year must go on, many students and teachers have expressed they can’t keep pushing through much longer. As this burnout persists, students and staff are begging KSD to recognize their mental health struggles. TKC voted unanimously (68/68) that KSD needs to do more to support student and staff mental wellbeing.
