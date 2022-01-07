In-depth: Roundtable Q&A: standardized testing

Re “Ignoring standardized tests ignores reality” (Jan. 2):. I strongly support Dr. Small’s article that test scores in college admissions decisions should not be ignored. As a former physics professor at an Ivy league university (mainly lecturing first year physics) I have seen under/poorly prepared students (especially in math) fail first year physics. The solution is not to “dumb” down courses, which would have a disastrous effect on the quality of the students graduating from college. Where will all our top scientists and engineers come from to compete with the rest of the world? The solution is to improve our high schools, especially here in California. We rank near the bottom of the country in mathematics and English. If the public high schools cannot improve math and English scores, then we must have a lot more charter schools, which will get the job done. Under no circumstances should we ignore test scores for college admission. And lastly, under no circumstances should we “dumb” down high school math because it is racist, as some are trying to do now.

