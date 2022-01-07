ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earnings Preview: Accolade

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-01-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Accolade will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $-0.74. Accolade bulls will hope to hear...

Seekingalpha.com

Jefferies Financial Group Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.25 (+12.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.9B (+2.2% Y/Y). Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
invezz.com

Accolade surged 25% this morning: what’s fuelling the stock?

Accolade reported upbeat Q3 results and gave strong future guidance. Piper Sandler slashed its price target on ACCD to $35 a share on Friday. Shares of the U.S. company jumped nearly 25% on Tuesday morning. Shares of Accolade Inc (NASDAQ: ACCD) opened about 25% up on Tuesday after the software...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Accolade Shares Trade Higher After 117% Jump In Q3 Sales

Accolade Inc (NASDAQ: ACCD) reported Q3 FY22 sales of $83.5 million, up 117% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $75.89 million. The adjusted EBITDA loss widened to $(11.9) million, and the adjusted gross margin improved from 41.8% to 47%. "In January 2021, we were serving about 100 customers and 2 million...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accolade#Quarterly Earnings#Eps
Benzinga

Zynga Shares Skyrocket On Take-Two Buyout: What's Going On With The Stock Chart?

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) shares were trading significantly higher Monday after the company announced it will be acquired by Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Zynga stockholders will receive $3.50 in cash and $6.36 in shares of Take-Two common stock for each share of Zynga common stock outstanding at the closing of the transaction.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Greenbrier Companies's Earnings: A Preview

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-01-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Greenbrier Companies will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.21. Greenbrier Companies bulls will hope to hear the company to announce...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

Before 10 am on Friday, 110 companies set new 52-week lows. Humana (NYSE:HUM) was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) was the smallest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS)'s stock...
DETROIT, MI
Investor's Business Daily

Earnings Preview: Pfizer Among 20 Growth Stocks Expecting Up To 520% Growth In Next Report

With companies getting ready to report earnings, here's a look at the 20 of the best stocks to watch, expecting at least 75% earnings growth in Q4 or their current fiscal quarter. Steel stocks Nucor (NUE) and Steel Dynamics (STLD) top the list. Energy stocks Matador Resources (MTDR), Diamondback Energy (FANG), Callon Petroleum (CPE) and Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) also meet the criterial for stock screen. Big pharma stock Pfizer (PFE) also makes the cut, looking for 110% EPS growth when it reports in early February.
MARKETS
Investor's Business Daily

Earnings Season Preview: Five Below Near Buy Zone With Quarterly Report Due

If you're looking for stocks that are setting up in a base ahead of their next earnings report, here's one that fits the bill: Five Below (FIVE). It's expected to report on Jan. 10 and Five Below stock is trading right around a 237.96 buy point. The current formation is a first-stage consolidation.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

FuelCell Energy Inc Stock Price and Forecast: FCEL earnings preview

FuelCell Energy is due to report earnings on Wednesday before the market opens. FCEL stock had seen increased investor interest on news of POSCO Energy agreement. FCEL earnings report due to show EPS at -$0.04 and revenue of $21.86 million. FuelCell is back gaining some trader interest this past week...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Shake Shack expects 2021 revenue to beat Street expectations but staffing is taking a hit from COVID

Shake Shack Inc. shares soared 7.5% in Tuesday premarket trading after the burger chain said it expects fourth-quarter and full-year revenue to come in ahead of Street expectations. Fourth-quarter revenue is expected to reach $203.3 million, and same-store sales are expected to rise 20.8%. The FactSet consensus is for revenue of $198.0 million and same-store sales growth of 16.9%. Preliminary fiscal year revenue totaled $739.9 million, also ahead of the FactSet consensus for $734.6 million. "While we are pleased by the fourth quarter, we also saw our operating hours drop in the last week of FY21 and the first two weeks of FY22 as a sharp increase in COVID cases had an impact on our ability to staff and keep all of our restaurants fully open," said Chief Executive Randy Garutti in a statement. "We expect these trends to continue to impact sales in our Company-owned Shacks and our licensed business." Shake Shack is scheduled to present at this week's ICR Conference. Shake Shack stock has lumped nearly 25% over the last year while the S&P 500 index has gained nearly 23%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

$1000 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago, Would Be Worth This Much

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 4.01% on an annualized basis. Buying $1,000 In RF: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 208.33 shares of Regions Financial at the time with $1,000. This investment in RF would have produced an average annual return of 17.72%. Currently, Regions Financial has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion.
STOCKS

