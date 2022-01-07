Jaguars to interview Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich on Friday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Jaguars are set to interview Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich for their head-coaching vacancy Friday, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com (Twitter link). He’ll be the fourth candidate to meet with team brass, following Doug Pederson, Jim Caldwell and Bucs DC Todd Bowles.

As a quarterback, Leftwich entered the league as a 2003 first-round pick of the Jaguars and spent four years under center in Jacksonville. Beyond the franchise ties, Leftwich has proven himself as an offensive mind. With one week left in the regular season, his Bucs lead the league in yards per game (405.8) and rank second in points per contest (29.4).

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians, who has had Leftwich on staff since his Arizona days, firmly believes that Leftwich is ready to guide his own team. Leftwich, meanwhile, only wants to focus on the task at hand — a second straight Super Bowl ring.

“Obviously, as a coach anytime your name is thrown around, I guess it is what it is, but it really means nothing at this point,” Leftwich said last weekend when asked about the Jags job (via the New York Post). “It really means nothing at this point and I kind of think it’s disrespectful to the guys that you really work with every day.”

After Leftwich, the Jaguars are expected to interview Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett sometime next week. So far, the Jaguars have eight known candidates on the radar, though they could cast a wider net in the coming weeks.