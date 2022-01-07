ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ozark final season trailer reveals more on killer twist

By Priyanca Kumari
digitalspy.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix has shared the latest trailer for part one of Ozark season 4 — which is set to premiere on the streamer later this month. The tagline in the new trailer sends a clear message that "no one gets out clean", as the pressure to escape builds for the...

www.digitalspy.com

Comments / 0

BGR.com

This unsettling new Netflix drama has everyone talking

Don't Miss: Thursday's deals: COVID rapid tests, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, AmazonBasics mega-sale, more The #3 movie in the US on Netflix right now is an original feature film that the streamer released in the final days of 2021. That capped a pretty aggressive film release schedule over the past year, which saw the service release at least one new original movie a week. By the end, it had given us everything from Mank to Da 5 Bloods, The Harder They Fall, and The Power of the Dog, to name just a few examples. Five days into the new year, meanwhile,...
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

11 favourite Netflix shows that are all returning in 2022

It might only be the first week of January, but we're already convinced this year is going to be brilliant when it comes to TV. While Netflix has some exciting new shows on its roster for the 12 months ahead, there's also many returning seasons for some of the streaming giant's biggest titles.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘And Just Like That…’ Chris Noth Cut From Season 1 Finale

Chris Noth‘s surprise appearance in And Just Like That‘s finale airing on Feb. 3 has been scrapped, a source has confirmed to Deadline. The scrubbing is the latest fallout for Noth following accusations of sexual assault were made against the actor by multiple women. He has denied the allegations. Noth, who portrays Mr. Big in the franchise, died in the premiere episode of HBO Max’s Sex and the City spin-off but was due to return in a flashback scene set in Paris. Big’s wife Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), tucked his ashes away in the closet of her Brownstone until she could find where he wanted to be. In paparazzi photos shot in Paris, Carrie is shown emptying out what looked like ashes out of her Eiffel Tower purse and into the Seine River. HBO Max has declined to comment. According to TV Line who broke the news of the finale edit, the creative team behind the series decided the images shot in the City of Lights were not integral to the scene. Noth recently made his final appearance in CBS’ The Equilizer after it was announced he was fired from the show in connection to the same allegations.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in January 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

1. “Ozark” Season 4, Part 1 (available January 21) Why Should I Watch? The beginning of the end starts with a premiere episode titled… “The Beginning of the End.” Jason Bateman’s breakthrough dramatic turn — as Marty Byrde, an accountant-turned-money-launderer who flees to the middle of Missouri with his family to make big profits for his cartel lord clients — will come to a close in 2022 via a supersized final season. Part 1 premieres January 21 with eight episodes, before the last eight entries debut at a later date. By now, you know if you’re onboard with the dark crime...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The White Lotus’: Michael Imperioli To Star In Second Installment Of HBO Series

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Imperioli has been tapped as a lead in the second installment of HBO’s dark comedy series The White Lotus. The Sopranos alum, who will be a series regular, is the first confirmed cast member for the upcoming follow-up to Mike White’s breakout social satire limited series. The six-part original series followed visitors vacationing at the White Lotus, an exclusive Hawaiian resort. The second installment — also written, to directed by and executive produced by White — will leave Hawaii behind for a new location and is expected to follow a different group of vacationers at another White Lotus property. Imperioli...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'NCIS' Revealed a Gibbs-Related Twist in Season 19, Episode 10

Gibbs might have left NCIS, but he'll never be forgotten. In a recent episode of the CBS series, McGee (Sean Murray) and Palmer (Brian Dietzen) received a generous gift from Gibbs (Mark Harmon). While Gibbs himself did not show up in the episode, he certainly left his mark all the same.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The Goldbergs’ Star Wendi McLendon-Covey Confirms Four Additional Season 9 Episodes

As Deadline reported last month, amid the Jeff Garlin drama — which culminated with the actor’s exit from The Goldbergs following HR investigations — and as the show marked its 200th episode, the veteran ABC comedy series also received an order for four additional episodes, bringing its ninth season to 22 episodes. This morning, The Goldbergs star Wendi McLendon-Covey took to Instagram to confirm the additional episode order. “2022 has already thrown us many curveballs, but here’s some good news: ABC has ordered 4 additional episodes, bringing season 9 up to 22 episodes!,” she wrote next to photos teasing the comedy’s upcoming episode. “This week’s show will make you want to dance, so wash your leg warmers!” ABC, which just renewed another veteran series, Grey’s Anatomy, is yet to make a renewal recision on The Goldbergs. Nine seasons in, the 1980s family comedy remains a solid ratings performer and an anchor of ABC’s Wednesday comedy lineup. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wendi McLendon-Covey (@wendimclendoncovey)
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Death in Paradise is shaking up its format for series 11

Death in Paradise spoilers follow. Death in Paradise brought a welcome dose of sunshine to our screens with its return last night (January 7), marking the debut of its 11th series. The popular comedic crime drama set in the Caribbean is known for its trusted format of concluding an individual...
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

Ozark Season 4: Trailer, Release Date, and Everything You Need to Know

Ozark will kick off its final season this month when Ozark Season 4: Part 1 debuts on Jan. 21. (The second half of Season 4 will come at a later date.) Season 3 ended on a tense note, with Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy (Laura Linney) fully embedding themselves into the cartel life after Ben's (Tom Pelphrey) "untimely" death. Ruth (Julia Garner) officially split from the Byrdes after their betrayal, and that has made a huge mess to clean up. All we know is that "no one is getting out clean."
TV SERIES
hot969boston.com

Ozark: Season 4 | Part 1 Trailer

OZARK: (L to R) LAURA LINNEY as WENDY BYRDE and JASON BATEMAN as MARTY BYRDE in episode 310 of OZARK. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX ©2020.
TV SERIES
E! News

Ozark's Gripping Season 4 Trailer Is Proof the Stakes Are Even Higher

Watch: Laura Linney Gushes Over "Ozark" at 2019 Emmys. Ozark is going out with a bang. When season three of Ozark concluded, the Byrdes had tied up a few loose ends and were starting to see the light at the end of the metaphorical tunnel. But in the season four trailer, released on Thursday, Jan. 4, it's clear that things are only going to get worse before they can get better.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Dynasty (Netflix reboot series)

I couldn't find an existing thread on this. I have just started watching, so far I've seen the first 10 episodes of series 1. I wondered what other people thought of it? I was a huge fan of the original series so its strange seeing all the old characters played by different actors. So far I'm quite enjoying it, even though it has a completely different feel to the original series.
TV SERIES
KRMS Radio

Ozark Final Season Watch Party Set For The 21st With TCLA

What is expected to be the final season of a popular Netflix series with the Lake of the Ozarks as its background is set to begin in a couple weeks. Ozark-Season-4 features Jason Bateman as Marty Byrde, a financial planner from Chicago transplanted to the Ozarks with his wife, Wendy, who is portrayed by Laura Linney, after getting caught up in a money laundering scheme gone bad.
OZARK, MO
blackchronicle.com

Family Ties: Netflix Releases Officially Trailer For Ozark Season 4, Part 1

Netflix has finally delivered the official trailer for Season 4, Part 1 of Ozark. One of the best parts of 2022 is going be all of our favorite shows returning after tons of COVID delays that pushed most premier dates back months, if not years. The one show at the top of everyone’s list is part 1 of Ozark’s Season 4.
TV SERIES
trekmovie.com

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Mid-Season 4 Trailer Reveals More Action, New Aliens, And Old Friends

Last week’s episode of Star Trek: Discovery was a surprise mid-season finale. And at the end of the episode, Paramount+ ran a promo for what is to come for the second half of the season when it returns on February 10. As per custom, TrekMovie has all the screenshots and our analysis to break it all down. The following moves some things around to group what looks like related shots together, and of course, there are some SPOILERS.
TV SERIES
showbizjunkies.com

‘Ozark’ Season 4 Part 1 Trailer: The Byrdes Threaten Darlene’s Business

Marty and Wendy warn Darlene the Navarro cartel’s response will be brutal if she attempts to begin producing heroin again in the new trailer for Netflix’s Ozark season four part one. The new trailer arrives two weeks ahead of the release of the first seven episodes of the fourth and final season.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

What If…? season 2 finale might have leaked with a crazy Endgame twist

This past summer, What If…? ran for nine episodes, offering fans alternate Avengers stories from the multiverse. That was the purpose of the animated series, to provide fans with additional variants of their favorite characters. The show also introduced a few memorable characters that we might see in upcoming MCU movies and shows. The list includes Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell), Strange Supreme (Benedict Cumberbatch), The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright), and Zombie Avengers. By the end of season 1, the story came together with a multiversal fight that connected all the seemingly disparate storylines. Marvel has since confirmed What If…? will return for season 2.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

