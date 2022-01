The New Year heralds the return of Conductor Nicholas McGegan to lead the Pasadena Symphony for Baroque: Brandenburg 5 on Saturday, January, 22 at Ambassador Auditorium with both matinee and evening performances at 2:00pm and 8:00pm. Highly regarded as “one of the finest baroque conductors of his generation” (London Independent), the two-time Grammy nominee will jump start your year as only he can with his historical performance practice bringing a wealth of experience to this quintessential Baroque repertoire featuring Bach and Vivaldi’s most beloved concertos, plus Boccherini, and Gabriella Smith’s Brandenburg Interstices putting a fresh spin on the Baroque. You won’t want to miss this chance to witness “the sunniest conductor in classical music” (Los Angeles Times) at his finest, as he applies his special craft to these Baroque masterpieces.

PASADENA, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO