Cleaning in games has started to become an interesting trend. It makes sense given the growing adult population in the medium: the satisfaction of renewing a once-grimy place can sound just as exciting as vanquishing monsters (given the right context). Image & Form's The Gunk essentially mashes those two sensations together in a different way; moreover, they're also venturing into the 3D action-adventure genre (they're previously known for venerated SteamWorld series). The result? Although relatively clean of grimy design issues, only just enough is done to elevate above the heap of other titles.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO