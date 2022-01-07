ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Search Party' Finds a Climax in the End of the World

By Esther Zuckerman
Thrillist
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Season 4 finale of Search Party was arguably—and I've argued it before—a perfect way to end the series. Dory (Alia Shawkat), the millennial sleuth turned murderer, had been kidnapped and was presumed dead thanks to a blaze orchestrated by her captor (Cole Escola) and his overbearing mother (Susan Sarandon). Dory's...

