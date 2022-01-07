Kid Kapichi release “New England” featuring Bob Vylan

Listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too. Best Coast have released their new song, “Leading,” featuring backing vocals from teen sensations The Linda Lindas. The track will appear on the forthcoming deluxe version of their 2020 album Always Tomorrow, which is due out January 7th via Concord Records.
Decent Criminal have released a video for their new song "Summer Trip". The band will be touring the US starting this month and going through March. Decent Criminal released DC EP in 2021. Check out the video below.
Young Guv has released a new song. The song is called "It's Only Dancin'" and is off GUV III that will be out March 11 via Run For Cover Records and Hand Drawn Dracula. Young Guv released GUV 1 and GUV II in 2019. Check out the song below.
Ska traditionalists David Hillyard and The Rocksteady 7 are going to release a new album. Via twitter, the group stated simply: "New album coming 2022." The band last released The Giver in 2018 via Orb music.
Billy Talent have released a lyric video for their new song "Judged". The video was animated by Connor Scheffler. The song is off their upcoming album Crisis of Faith that will be out January 21. Billy Talent will be touring Canada in the spring and released Afraid of Heights in 2016. Check out the video below.
Theatrical metal opera production DiAmorte have released the video for their new single “Where The Light Grows Cold.”. Band leader Drake Mefestta comments on the new single:. “We can’t wait for you to hear this absolute BEHEMOTH of a track featuring the Budapest Scoring Orchestra and the international cast...
Wine Lips have released a live video for their songs "Eyes", "In The Clear", and "Lemonade". The video was recorded, mixed and edited by Taylor Lucas and was filmed at Bloordale Beach in Toronto, Ontario. The songs are off of Wine Lips' album Mushroom Death Sex Bummer Party that was released in 2021. Check out the video below.
Converge have announced tour dates for this March. Full of Hell, Uniform, and Thou will be playing support on all dates. Converge released their album with Chelsea Wolfe Bloodmoon: I in 2021. Check out the dates below.
Formed by members of Entrails and Visceral Bleeding, Necrophagous sounds like a cross between Dying Fetus and Morbid Angel. No Clean Singing premiered the new song "Wolf Mother". Check it out below along with the previously release track "In Chaos, Ascend" For updates on necrophagous go to the band's official...
After officially unleashing his latest single before the holidays, GRAMMY-Award winning artist Burna Boy returns to release the official music video (shot in Lagos) for the triumphant “B. D’OR” featuring Wizkid. The song was produced by Nigerian British producer P2j and is inspired by the Ballon d’Or, one of the most prestigious trophies given to professional soccer players. The recipient is regarded as the best male football player in the world. Watch the official video which features both Burna Boy and Wizkid along with a cameo from UFC welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman HERE.
Bad Waitress have announced the postponement of their upcoming January tour dates. New dates have yet to be announced and all previously purchased tickets will remain valid at the new dates. A statement posted by the band reads in part,. "Okay so the world’s not ready for us to rip...
Philly rockers Restorations have unveiled a cover of R.E.M's "Radio Free Europe" over at BrooklynVegan/ The cover will be released as apart of Matthew Rosenberg and Tyler Boss' comic book series What's the Furthest Place From Here? and is the other side of a split with Nothing's cover of Big Star's "Holocaust".
A Wilhelm Scream have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Lose Your Delusion and will be out April 14 via Creator-Destructor Records. The band released their first single, "Be One To No One" last week. A Wilhelm Scream will be touring later this year and released Partycrasher in 2013.
Dublin based Sprints have released a new song. The song is called "Little Fix" and is off their upcoming EP A Modern Job that will be out March 11 via Nice Swan Recordings. Sprints will be touring the UK and Ireland February and March and released their EP Manifesto in 2021. Check out the song below.
The Raging Nathans have announced that they will be releasing a singles collection. The collection will feature 20 tracks and is called Failures in Art: Sordid Youth Vol.2. It will be out via Rad Girlfriend Records and Brassneck Records. Along with the announcement of the collection the band also stated,
Chris Farren has announced American shows for this March. Suzie True and Teenage Halloween will be opening on select dates. Tickets will go on sale Friday, January 7. Chris Farren released his album Born Hot in 2019. Check out the dates below. DateVenueCity. Mar 04Moroccan LoungeLos Angeles, CA (w/Suzie True)
With Aaliyah‘s iconic catalog finally on streaming services, attention is turning to new material from the late, great performer. As reported, the freshly relaunched Blackground Records 2.0 set out its plans to release an album of unheard songs from the star. Its title was touted as ‘Unstoppable’. Now,...
Newtown Neurotics are re-releasing their second album Beggars Can Be Choosers. This is the first ever USA press of the record, originally released in 1983. Aside from a limited UK repress in 2018, the album has been out of print ion vinyl since initial release. The new version is out later this month via Puke n Vomit.
Charger, the band featuring Matt Freeman of Rancid, have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Warhorse and will be out March 18 via Pirates Press Records. The band have also released a video for their single "Rollin' Through The Night". The video was directed, produced and animated by Ben Clarkson. Charger released Watch Your Back in 2019 and 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Comments / 0