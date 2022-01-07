ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Kid Kapichi release “New England” featuring Bob Vylan

Punknews.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKid Kapichi have released a video for their new song featuring Bob...

www.punknews.org

Punknews.org

Decent Criminal release “Summer Trip” video

Decent Criminal have released a video for their new song "Summer Trip". The band will be touring the US starting this month and going through March. Decent Criminal released DC EP in 2021. Check out the video below.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Young Guv releases “It's Only Dancin'”

Young Guv has released a new song. The song is called "It's Only Dancin'" and is off GUV III that will be out March 11 via Run For Cover Records and Hand Drawn Dracula. Young Guv released GUV 1 and GUV II in 2019. Check out the song below.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

David Hillyard and The Rocksteady 7 to release new album

Ska traditionalists David Hillyard and The Rocksteady 7 are going to release a new album. Via twitter, the group stated simply: "New album coming 2022." The band last released The Giver in 2018 via Orb music.
MUSIC
#New England
Punknews.org

Billy Talent release “Judged” lyric video

Billy Talent have released a lyric video for their new song "Judged". The video was animated by Connor Scheffler. The song is off their upcoming album Crisis of Faith that will be out January 21. Billy Talent will be touring Canada in the spring and released Afraid of Heights in 2016. Check out the video below.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Wine Lips release new live video

Wine Lips have released a live video for their songs "Eyes", "In The Clear", and "Lemonade". The video was recorded, mixed and edited by Taylor Lucas and was filmed at Bloordale Beach in Toronto, Ontario. The songs are off of Wine Lips' album Mushroom Death Sex Bummer Party that was released in 2021. Check out the video below.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Converge/Full of Hell/Uniform/Thou (US)

Converge have announced tour dates for this March. Full of Hell, Uniform, and Thou will be playing support on all dates. Converge released their album with Chelsea Wolfe Bloodmoon: I in 2021. Check out the dates below.
ROCK MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
respect-mag.com

Burna Boy Releases New Visual For New Single “B. D’OR” Featuring Wizkid

After officially unleashing his latest single before the holidays, GRAMMY-Award winning artist Burna Boy returns to release the official music video (shot in Lagos) for the triumphant “B. D’OR” featuring Wizkid. The song was produced by Nigerian British producer P2j and is inspired by the Ballon d’Or, one of the most prestigious trophies given to professional soccer players. The recipient is regarded as the best male football player in the world. Watch the official video which features both Burna Boy and Wizkid along with a cameo from UFC welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman HERE.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Bad Waitress postpone January tour

Bad Waitress have announced the postponement of their upcoming January tour dates. New dates have yet to be announced and all previously purchased tickets will remain valid at the new dates. A statement posted by the band reads in part,. "Okay so the world’s not ready for us to rip...
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Restorations - “Radio Free Europe” (R.E.M cover)

Philly rockers Restorations have unveiled a cover of R.E.M's "Radio Free Europe" over at BrooklynVegan/ The cover will be released as apart of Matthew Rosenberg and Tyler Boss' comic book series What's the Furthest Place From Here? and is the other side of a split with Nothing's cover of Big Star's "Holocaust".
MUSIC
Punknews.org

A Wilhelm Scream announce new album

A Wilhelm Scream have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Lose Your Delusion and will be out April 14 via Creator-Destructor Records. The band released their first single, "Be One To No One" last week. A Wilhelm Scream will be touring later this year and released Partycrasher in 2013.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Sprints release new song, “Little Fix”

Dublin based Sprints have released a new song. The song is called "Little Fix" and is off their upcoming EP A Modern Job that will be out March 11 via Nice Swan Recordings. Sprints will be touring the UK and Ireland February and March and released their EP Manifesto in 2021. Check out the song below.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

The Raging Nathans to release singles collections LP, have new album in the works

The Raging Nathans have announced that they will be releasing a singles collection. The collection will feature 20 tracks and is called Failures in Art: Sordid Youth Vol.2. It will be out via Rad Girlfriend Records and Brassneck Records. Along with the announcement of the collection the band also stated,
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Chris Farren announces March shows

Chris Farren has announced American shows for this March. Suzie True and Teenage Halloween will be opening on select dates. Tickets will go on sale Friday, January 7. Chris Farren released his album Born Hot in 2019. Check out the dates below. DateVenueCity. Mar 04Moroccan LoungeLos Angeles, CA (w/Suzie True)
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Newtown Neurotics re-release second album

Newtown Neurotics are re-releasing their second album Beggars Can Be Choosers. This is the first ever USA press of the record, originally released in 1983. Aside from a limited UK repress in 2018, the album has been out of print ion vinyl since initial release. The new version is out later this month via Puke n Vomit.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Charger announce new album, release “Rollin' Through The Night” video

Charger, the band featuring Matt Freeman of Rancid, have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Warhorse and will be out March 18 via Pirates Press Records. The band have also released a video for their single "Rollin' Through The Night". The video was directed, produced and animated by Ben Clarkson. Charger released Watch Your Back in 2019 and 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.
MUSIC

