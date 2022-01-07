Kid Kapichi release “New England” featuring Bob Vylan

After officially unleashing his latest single before the holidays, GRAMMY-Award winning artist Burna Boy returns to release the official music video (shot in Lagos) for the triumphant “B. D’OR” featuring Wizkid. The song was produced by Nigerian British producer P2j and is inspired by the Ballon d’Or, one of the most prestigious trophies given to professional soccer players. The recipient is regarded as the best male football player in the world. Watch the official video which features both Burna Boy and Wizkid along with a cameo from UFC welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman HERE.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO