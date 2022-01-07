ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peter Bogdanovich, director and writer best remembered for making the Oscar-winning classic of young love, The Last Picture Show – obituary

By Telegraph Obituaries
Cover picture for the articlePeter Bogdanovich, who has died aged 82, made his name as the director of The Last Picture Show (1971), which saw him hailed as the most impressive American film-maker since Orson Welles; but the dramatic reversals, self-inflicted disasters and outlandish personal tragedies he subsequently endured made even Welles’s chequered career look...

The Hollywood Reporter

Ethan Hawke-Directed Joanne Woodward, Paul Newman Doc to Debut on CNN+

The Last Movie Stars— the six-part documentary about Joanne Woodward and Paul Newman from director Ethan Hawke— will premiere exclusively on CNN+ and has added Martin Scorsese as an executive producer. “Exploring Woodward and Newman through their 50-year love affair has proven more rewarding than I could have imagined. Their work, philanthropy, and lives serve as a kind of North Star, illuminating what a substantive, meaningful life can look like,” said Hawke. The film from CNN Films and HBO Max is partially based on a previously abandoned memoir that Newman commissioned from his friend and screenwriter Stewart Stern. (In a heated auction earlier this...
MOVIES
Variety

Sidney Poitier: A Movie Star Who Burned Bright Enough to Change the World

Sidney Poitier’s two most iconic moments as an actor both occur in the 1967 Oscar-winning drama “In the Heat of the Night.” The first is his famous declaration “They call me Mister Tibbs!” The second arrives when his big-city detective is questioning a Mississippi cotton tycoon, who slaps Tibbs for implying that he’s a criminal. Tibbs slaps him back — an act of shocking-at-the-time defiance that Poitier improvised, and one that gave a jolt to film history. It connected, electrifyingly, with the militancy of the late ’60s, and left no doubt that Poitier was a figure of mythological magnitude. As the...
MOVIES
The Independent

‘He’s not the John Huston of his generation, he’s the Tolstoy’: Paul Thomas Anderson, as told by his stars

Ben Affleck has likened him to Orson Welles. Quentin Tarantino called him a “friendly competitor”. Sam Mendes declares him a “true auteur”. But to the people who know him best, Paul Thomas Anderson is a martini-swilling, intensely empathetic jokester, who just happened to make some of the greatest films of the past 25 years. He’s now back with Licorice Pizza, his first in four years, which stars Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman (son of Philip Seymour) and Bradley Cooper as a walking, talking embodiment of #MeToo.It’s airier than many of Anderson’s previous films, free-flowing and humorous, relaxing into a vignetted tale...
MOVIES

