Social Security checks are getting bigger, starting in January 2022. The increase in payments is the biggest boost for the benefits since the 1980s. A new cost of living adjustment (COLA) has increased payments by 5.9%, about $93 more per month ($1,116 more per year) for seniors and other beneficiaries. The Social Security Administration announced the adjustment via Twitter on Jan. 1.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO