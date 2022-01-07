ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Humana slashes Medicare Advantage outlook, shares tumble

By Samantha Liss
healthcaredive.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHumana slashed its forecast for how many Medicare Advantage members it expects to pick up in 2022, sending shares tumbling 19% on Thursday compared with the prior close. CEO Bruce Broussard said members were active shoppers during the most recent open enrollment period, creating churn in the industry, which resulted in...

www.healthcaredive.com

Comments / 0

Related
healthcaredive.com

Teladoc ups revenue, visit expectations for 2021

Teladoc expects to bring in $2.03 billion in revenue in 2021, according to a preliminary filing with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission, substantially above the high point of the telehealth giant's previous guidance and almost doubling 2020's topline. The vendor conducted an estimated 14.7 million visits in the 2021...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
FierceHealthcare

JPM22, Day 1: JPMorgan partners with Vera Whole Health; Humana addresses lower MA enrollment outlook and more

Get ready for four days of virtual presentations and Zoom meetings. This year's virtual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference has officially kicked off. It marks the second year that the big investor conference, where business leaders often announce major deals and collaborations, has gone completely digital in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of expensive hotels and crowded meeting spaces, conference attendees and reporters will be watching it all from our desks.
BUSINESS
thehealthcareblog.com

Medicare Advantage Is a Superior Program (Part one)

Former Kaiser Permanente CEO George Halvorson has written on THCB on and off over the years, most notably with his proposal for Medicare Advantage for All post-COVID. He wrote a piece in Health Affairs last week arguing with the stance of Medicare Advantage of Don Berwick and Rick Gilfillan (Here’s their piece pt1, pt2). Here’s a longer exposition of his argument. We are publishing part one today with part two coming soon – Matthew Holt.
KAISER PERMANENTE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Anderson Herald Bulletin

Still time to change Medicare Advantage Plan

If you you don’t like the Medicare Advantage plan you’re enrolled in for this year, you can still make a change. Medicare now has a three-month Advantage plan open enrollment period from Jan. 1 to March 31 that lets you make a one-time change to another Advantage plan or to return to original Medicare in 2022. If you return to original Medicare, you can also make a coordinating change to add Part D prescription drug coverage.
TWITTER
Great Bend Tribune

Medicare Advantage plans include Part B premiums

Dear Rusty: My wife and I have a Medicare Advantage plan, and we do not use Medicare for our claims. However, we still have the Medicare premium deducted from our Social Security checks. Is this correct? Signed: Wondering Dear Wondering: If, after age 65, you choose to take Medicare outpatient coverage of any kind, you must pay that Part B premium, even if you decide to acquire a Medicare Advantage plan instead of using “original Medicare” to administer your health-care claims.
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

CMS releases Medicare Advantage, Part D proposed rule: 7 changes to know

CMS is proposing a new rule that aims to cut prescription drug costs, increase contract vetting and improve health equity, according to a Jan. 6 news release. The proposed changes primarily target Medicare Advantage and Part D plans. CMS also noted that the proposed changes come with "modest costs" that should not affect bidding, premiums or benefits.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare Advantage#Humana#Kaiser Family Foundation#Unitedhealthcare
Modern Healthcare

CMS proposes tighter marketing, network adequacy for Medicare Advantage

Medicare Advantage plans could soon see stricter marketing guidelines and more oversight of how Medicare revenue is spent if the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services finalizes a new proposed rule. Medicare Part D plans could face changes in how they can use savings from pricing arrangements with pharmacies. CMS...
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

Privia Health inks capitated Medicare advantage agreements with Humana, HealthFirst

Privia Health (NASDAQ:PRVA) said two of its Accountable Care Organizations in Florida and the Mid-Atlantic region have entered into capitated arrangements with HealthFirst Health Plan and Humana (NYSE:HUM), respectively. These agreements will cover healthcare services provided to ~23K Medicare Advantage beneficiaries effective Jan. 1. The company said it expects to...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Marketing
beckershospitalreview.com

5 things to know about eternalHealth, Massachusetts' newest Medicare Advantage plan

Boston-based eternalHealth is looking to bring a lean, tech-forward approach to the health plan landscape as Massachusetts' newest Medicare Advantage insurer since 2013. 1. EternalHealth was founded in 2019 by CEO and chair Pooja Ika. The payer looks to channel the "wasted" $900 billion in payers' administrative and operational costs into sustainable, high-quality coverage for members, according to the insurer's website.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Medicare Advantage market draws growing payer interest: 5 things to know

More than 27 million Americans are enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans, and insurers are signaling it may be a fruitful market worth more of their resources, according to Forbes. Five things to know about the current Medicare Advantage battleground:. 1. Medicare Advantage enrollment tops 27 million beneficiaries, representing more than...
AMERICAS
fox35orlando.com

Medicare told to reassess premium hike after price slashed on Biogen Alzheimer's drug

Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra announced Monday that he has ordered Medicare to "reassess" the agency's 2022 premium rate hike for Medicare Part B, citing Biogen's move to slash the price of its costly new Alzheimer's drug – which was blamed for a hefty portion of the premium increase that impacts tens of millions of Americans.
HEALTH
HIT Consultant

Endear Health Raises $4M for Payor Member Experience Platform for Medicare Advantage Plans

– Endear Health, a San Francisco, CA-based digital engagement platform built for the rapidly evolving value-based landscape, has successfully closed an oversubscribed $4M seed funding round led by 8VC with participation by GreatPoint Ventures and additional Angel Investors. – Endear Health concurrently announced the appointment of Dr. Robert Mirsky to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
smobserved.com

If I Have Medicare Advantage, Why Do I Need Medicare Part B?

Ask Rusty – I Have Medicare Advantage - Why Is a Medicare Premium Deducted from my Social Security?. Dear Rusty: My wife and I have a Medicare Advantage Plan, and we do not use Medicare for our claims. However, we still have the Medicare premium deducted from our Social Security checks. Is this correct? Signed: Wondering.
SOCIAL SECURITY
etfdailynews.com

Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 249 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Biogen stock falls more than 6% after Medicare plans coverage limits for pricy Alzheimer's drug

Biogen Inc. shares fell more than 6% in the extended session Tuesday after the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which oversees the Medicare program, said it plans to cover the biotech's controversial Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm and future others like it only in certain instances. CMS's proposal is that Food and Drug Administration-approved monoclonal antibodies such as Aduhelm and others in its class would be covered for people with Medicare only if they are enrolled in "qualifying clinical trials," the agency said. The proposed determination is open to public comment for 30 days. If the proposal is finalized, CMS will review each clinical trial submitted to decide whether it meets its criteria. Medicare patients participating in these trials would be eligible to receive coverage of the drug, related services, and other routine costs, CMS said. Aduhelm, the first new treatment for Alzheimer's in 20 years, was approved by the FDA for the treatment of the neurodegenerative disease in June but its sales have disappointed investors and have been a small portion of what Biogen expected.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy