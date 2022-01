Before they built upon the legacy that is the Souls series, FromSoftware was best known for the Armored Core series. It has been years since a new entry into the mech action title has been released, but now it appears that the Japanese developer is once again gearing up for a new entry, as a new Armored Core game, Armored Core 6, screenshots leak online following a consumer survey sent out to players. Check out the screenshot below and see if we truly have Armored Core 6 on our hands.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO