Horizon Forbidden West Will See You Spending More Time With Key Characters

It’s nice when game trailers actually show us the game they’re promoting, instead of getting all mysterious about it. Vague images and cryptic messages are okay up to a point, but give us something like 2020’s first look at Horizon: Forbidden West any time. In three minutes, we got the gist of the plot, a quick tour of the game’s locations and a glimpse at some shiny new machines. This was also followed by a commentary from game director Mathijs de Jonge, to fill in some of the details. Very useful, thanks.

