Yeah, I've shopped here before. I used to go up to Mackinac Island every summer, without fail. The older I got, the less I made the trek. Just a few years ago, I made it there and headed into Doud's store. You'd think there wouldn't be a decent grocery on the island, right? WRONG. Doud's has been serving the islanders since 1884, so there was plenty of time to figure out the necessities needed for living on an island year-round.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO