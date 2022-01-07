ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Oklahoma's Brayden Willis Announces Future Plans

By Ryan Chapman
AllSooners
AllSooners
 4 days ago

An experienced playmaker will be returning to Oklahoma in 2022.

Tight end/H-back Brayden Willis announced his intentions to return to the Sooners during the most recent episode of “The Podcast on the Prairie.”

“I’m running it back Sooner Nation,” Willis said on the podcast. “I’m coming back. We’re gonna tear this thing up and win a natty.”

Willis had long approached 2021 as his final season in Norman, terming it as his “last ride”, but it appears the 6-foot-4 tight end had a change of heart along the way.

“I thought about leaving just because my (NFL Draft) projection was better than I thought it would be,” Willis said. “… I was talking to coaches all week and I was talking to some people that I trust… it just makes the most sense to me.”

Last season, Willis pulled in a career-high 15 catches for 117 yards and two touchdowns.

With the departures of Jeremiah Hall and Austin Stogner, Willis could be primed for another career year in 2022. Jason Llewellyn and Kaden Helms will arrive in the tight end/H-back room as true freshman, and Missouri transfer Daniel Parker will have to get his feet under him, clearing a path for Willis to get a majority of the targets in the passing game at the tight end position.

The Oklahoma offense has undergone a ton of turnover since Lincoln Riley’s departure, so Willis will be leaned on in the locker room as a veteran leader of the unit as well while incoming offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby installs his system in the spring.

If Willis can have a breakout year in 2022, his decision should pay off with an even better draft grade in a less cluttered 2023 NFL Draft.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
thefocus.news

Who is Kedon Slovis' stunning girlfriend Kate as USC QB enters transfer portal?

We reveal more about Kedon Slovis’ stunning girlfriend Kate McKay after it was announced the USC quarterback had entered the transfer portal. On Monday, 13 December, it was revealed USC quarterback Kedon Slovis had officially entered the transfer portal. Slovis, a junior in 2021, first came on the scene in 2019 when he earned a starting spot on the Trojans as a true freshman.
NFL
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals why Bryce Young could double-up against Georgia

As Alabama and Georgia continue preparations for Monday’s game, the final predications continue to come down from college football experts. ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum joined the First Take cast Friday morning to discuss the upcoming national championship, breaking down what has changed from Bryce Young since the SEC Championship in early December.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
State
Oklahoma State
On3.com

John Rhys Plumlee announces transfer destination

Former Ole Miss quarterback and wide receiver John Rhys Plumlee has announced his intention to transfer to the UCF Knights. Plumlee entered the transfer portal earlier in the week. Plumlee began his career at Ole Miss as a quarterback, throwing for 910 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions in 2019,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Lebby
Person
Lincoln Riley
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Preseason Top 10 Rankings

Longtime college football analyst Joel Klatt released his way-too-early college football preseason top 10 rankings for 2022 on Saturday. The FOX college football analyst made some waves with his preseason top 10 picks, released on social media. Here’s Klatt’s top 10:. Alabama. Ohio State. Georgia. Texas A&M. Michigan.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#Sooner Nation#Fan Nation#Ou
The Spun

Watch: Oklahoma Gymnast’s Incredible Vault Is Going Viral

The United States has some incredible gymnasts in the college ranks. But one Oklahoma gymnast might have just introduced herself to the country as their next big star. During a competition between Oklahoma and Alabama, Oklahoma’s Katherine Levasseur attempted the vault. With a flawless hop and some brilliant spins in the air, she executed her move with a perfect 10.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Sports
The Big Lead

Jim Harbaugh Sounds Desperate to Leave Michigan

After finally slaying the Ohio State dragon, Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh seems to believe he's done everything he set out to do at his alma mater and is ready to bolt the collegiate levels and return to the lucratively-greener pastures of the NFL. Don't believe me? Just listen to...
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Sunday’s Ohio State Coaching News

The Ohio State Buckeyes have a new passing game coordinator. Per Ohio State, fourth-year assistant Brian Hartline is being promoted from receivers coach to a coordinator. Hartline starred at OSU as a WR from 2005-2008. After his NFL career, he returned to his alma mater and quickly became a rising star in the coaching profession.
NFL
AllSooners

AllSooners

Oklahoma City, OK
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
417K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSooners is a FanNation channel covering University of Oklahoma athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy