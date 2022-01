It's a new year, which means we've got 12 months of new games to look forward to! Next week, we're kicking things off slowly with just two new Xbox releases. From this page, you can view a game's achievement list if it's been released, subscribe to a game for news updates, add them to your wishlist, and even click through to the Microsoft Store to preorder or purchase. Here's a breakdown of everything coming to the world of Xbox next week. Let us know which of these you're planning on picking up in the comments!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO