Internet

Russia top of the list in Google content take-down requests

By Leigh Mc Gowran
Silicon Republic
 4 days ago

Russia made almost 10 times more take-down requests than the second highest country on the list over a 10 year period. Russia made the most requests to take down content on Google between 2010 and 2020 by a massive margin, a new study has found. VPN provider Surfshark analysed...

www.siliconrepublic.com

Washington Post

Europe to Russia: Invade Ukraine, and We All Join NATO

You may not have been glued to the annual new year’s address by Finland’s president. That’s understandable but unfortunate, because Sauli Niinisto said some remarkable things. His speech should give the European Union an idea, to be discussed not just in Brussels but also — and especially — in the capitals of Sweden, Austria, Ireland, Cyprus and Malta.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Silicon Republic

Google and Facebook fined by French watchdog over cookie policies

The companies now have three months to make it easier for French users to reject cookie tracking technology on their websites. France’s data regulator has fined Google €150m and Facebook €60m over their cookie policies. The CNIL said today (6 January) that the websites Facebook.com, Google.fr and...
INTERNET
Aviation Week

Russia Plays Down Bangladesh Mi-28NE ‘Deal’

Russian arms sales agency Rosoboronexport has dismissed media reports that suggest Bangladesh has acquired Mil Mi-28NE attack helicopters, saying it is “still too early to speak about the contract.” In late December, reports from Bangladesh said the country’s finance ministry had given approval in... Subscription Required. Russia...
MILITARY
investing.com

Korean government tells Apple and Google stores to take down P2E games

The South Korean government has moved to block the release of new play-to-earn (P2E) games and requested that existing ones be removed from Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Play and Apple’s App Store. Korean government tells Apple and Google stores to take down P2E games. A fair comparison? Ethereum growth outpaces Bitcoin...
VIDEO GAMES
Silicon Republic

Twitter algorithm amplifies right-wing voices, study finds

Based on the activity of millions of Twitter accounts, a study analysed the algorithmic amplification of different voices on the political spectrum. It has been almost exactly a year since the 6 January riots at the US Capitol that shocked the world and highlighted the potential dangers of misinformation spreading on social media.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Defamation#Big Tech#Russian
TechRadar

These countries made the most Google takedown requests this decade

As the number of websites and online services that make up the internet continue to grow, so too do the number of takedown requests made by countries around the world. After Google announced the number of content removal requests it receives from national governments and their agencies since 2009 in its annual Transparency Report, VPN provider Surfshark analyzed these files to spot any particularly intriguing trends.
INTERNET
Silicon Republic

EU Parliament breached data protection laws on its Covid-19 website

This is one of the first decisions implementing the Schrems II ruling and may set a precedent for EU-US data transfer cases. The European Parliament has been reprimanded by the privacy watchdog overseeing EU institutions for violating data protection rules on its internal Covid-19 testing website. This site, dedicated to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Silicon Republic

2012: Ireland’s generation innovation

Young Irish innovators made headlines in 2012, the same year that we gleefully celebrated a major physics discovery, hotly debated privacy legislation and narrowly avoided a global disaster. Ireland got access to more on-demand media in 2012. Netflix and Spotify sorted us for streaming and UPC rolled out on-demand TV...
ECONOMY
AFP

Judge rejects Facebook bid to derail US antitrust suit

A federal judge on Tuesday ruled that US regulators' re-worked anti-trust case against Facebook can go ahead, saying the complaint was more robust and detailed than the version denied last year. The US Federal Trade Commission has alleged the social media giant, which has renamed itself Meta, holds an illegal monopoly by acquiring potential competitors that it now owns like Instagram and WhatsApp. Judge James Boasberg's ruling is a blow to Facebook, which faced renewed scrutiny last year after a whistleblower leaked documents showing executives knew the harm their services could cause to teens, democracy and users' well-being. The FTC "may well face a tall task down the road in proving its allegations," but the case will not be dismissed, ruled Boasberg, who last year tossed out the original suit.
CONGRESS & COURTS
evalleytimes.com

Brigitte Macron: The far right is trying to establish that she is a transgender The pre-campaign in France is triggered by fake news

Can Charlotenism wear the legitimacy of a political platform? The answer is yes. Just look Campaigning before the French election With the stoicism that the move toward the 2022 presidential election is inevitable, I agree, then, without believing, to see Charlotenism make a great gravitational pull. The impossible promise of returning to the golden age of full employment and the rhetorical competition for the recovery of a lost paradise pollute discussions and consciences. Soon they will be singing tangos in the election campaign. A sigh from Anipal Troylo’s pontoon and the voice of Polish Goenetchi, “You will never see me like you do …” and “Everything is dead, I know.”
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Over-65s without Covid booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' - which allows them to visit cafes or cinemas – from today under new rules in France

Over-65s in France without Covid-19 booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' under new rules being implemented from today. The pass was introduced in the summer and makes full vaccination against Covid-19, a recent recovery or negative test obligatory for visiting any restaurant or cafe, inter-city train travel and going to cultural venues like cinemas or museums.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Silicon Republic

These are the sectors Irish angel investors are most interested in

A HBAN survey of 114 angel investors found they’ve pumped a median of €200,000 into Irish start-ups. A survey of angel investors across the island of Ireland has identified ICT, fintech, medtech and life sciences as the sectors angels are most interested in. Halo Business Angel Network (HBAN),...
ECONOMY

