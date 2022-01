CREO DuPage was one of 31 nonprofit organizations to receive a grant through DuPage Foundation's Community Needs Grant Program. During the fall, 2021, Community Needs cycle, DuPage Foundation awarded $432,193 to organizations working in the areas of education, arts & culture, environment, and animal welfare. CREO DuPage received a grant in the amount of $10,000 to support Build CREO which will provide additional volunteer and staff support to facilitate the increase in the number of CREO students and families served each year.

