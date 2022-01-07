ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ralf Rangnick vows to deal directly with any wantaway Manchester United stars he deems not to be pulling their weight as he looks to cool fears of dressing room unrest at Old Trafford

Ralf Rangnick has warned that he won't tolerate any players who want to leave Manchester United behaving unprofessionally.

Rangnick admitted that some of his squad are unhappy while several more – Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Edinson Cavani and Juan Mata – are out of contract in the summer.

United's interim boss insisted that all the players are conducting themselves in the right way, but will take action against any who don't.

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has said he'll deal professionally with wantaway players
A number of United players are out of contract this summer, including midfielder Paul Pogba

'We have players with contracts expiring in the summer, and we have maybe also one or two players who still want to leave although they are under contract,' said Rangnick.

'It's about the players dealing with that situation in a professional way. Everyone has the chance to show in training and then get the chance to play.

'If this is not the case, the player, together with the club and the agents, need to discuss the situation.

'As far as I can tell so far the players have been dealing with that in a professional way. If I realise this is not the case, I will address that with the players directly.'

Rangnick admitted it is difficult to give all the players the game time they want in such a big squad, with Anthony Martial, goalkeeper Dean Henderson, Donny van de Beek, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones and Mata among those frustrated with their lack of game time.

Jesse Lingard is another United player who is out of contract at the end of the season

'This is not only an issue with a club like Manchester United,' he added. 'When you have a big squad – and we have a big squad – in the last two games, we had most players available.

'We had an issue with three centre-backs missing against Wolves, but in general we had most of the players available apart from Paul Pogba.

'If you have that many players and only 10 outfield players can play, and three being substitute, then of course you have quite a number of players, in our case, 12, 13, 14, who don't even play or are not even in the squad.

'That those players are unhappy about the situation, it's obvious, it's clear. In total, we have a big squad. I tend to explain to players every two or three weeks why they are not playing, but I cannot do that in every game and that is an issue in our team as well as in other clubs.'

United lost their last match in the Premier League 1-0 at Old Trafford against Wolves

Asked if the players are buying into his ideas amid concerns that they are unconvinced by Rangnick's training techniques and the coaches he has brought in, he replied: 'They're at least trying, I'm sure they are listening and we showed in the last games against Crystal Palace, Burnley and parts against Norwich and Newcastle they are trying to follow the advice I give them.'

Even so, there has been little sign of Rangnick's trademark pressing game and United took a backward step when he suffered his first defeat at home to Wolves on Monday.

'Maybe it was a relapse to habits the team has shown in the past,' he said. 'We need to work together. We have to do the same things at the same time with passion, emotion and intensity.'

Rangnick insisted he is making progress getting his methods across to the United squad

