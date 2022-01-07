ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta Hawks at Los Angeles Lakers odds, picks and prediction

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Atlanta Hawks (17-20) continue their six-game road trip when they face the Los Angeles Lakers (20-19) Friday. Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena. Below, we look at the Hawks vs. Lakers odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

The Hawks are 2-2 on their current road trip and coming off a 108-102 win over the Sacramento Kings Wednesday. They are 6-11 and have not won consecutive games since a seven-game win streak from Nov. 14-26.

The Lakers are on the fourth game of a five-game homestand. They have won three games in a row and four of their last five overall. Their last game was also against the Kings, a 122-114 win Tuesday.

Hawks at Lakers odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 9:52 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Hawks +122 (bet $100 to win $122) | Lakers -150 (bet $150 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Hawks +3.5 (-115) | Lakers -3.5 (-107)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 227.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

Hawks at Lakers key injuries

Hawks

  • F Bogdan Bogdanovic (reconditioning) questionable
  • F John Collins (reconditioning) questionable
  • C Gorgui Dieng (health and safety protocols) out
  • F Solomon Hill (hamstring) out
  • F De’Andre Hunter (wrist) out
  • F Jalen Johnson (reconditioning) questionable
  • F Cameron Oliver (health and safety protocols) out
  • F Cam Reddish (ankle) probable
  • G Trae Young (back) questionable

Lakers

  • F Anthony Davis (knee) out
  • F LeBron James (abdomen) probable

Hawks at Lakers odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Hawks 117, Lakers 113

The Hawks are getting back some of their key frontcourt players, while the Lakers remain without Davis.

Los Angeles has adjusted to playing without him. The Lakers have won four of five games since losing four games in a row immediately after he went out with the injury. They had also been missing a number of players to health and safety protocols related to COVID-19.

While the Hawks have not won consecutive games in over a month and the Lakers have not lost in their last three games, I think that changes as Atlanta gets players back in the lineup.

Take the HAWKS (+122).

The Hawks have only covered the spread in their six wins across their last 17 games and failed to cover in any of their 11 losses over that stretch.

The Lakers have covered the spread in four of their last five games and are 5-5 ATS since Davis went out.

Expecting the Hawks to win outright, if you don’t have the confidence level to take them on the money line, give yourself a couple of extra points leeway and take HAWKS +3.5 (-115).

The Hawks’ win over the Kings stayed Under the projected total, but their previous four all hit the Over. The average total of their last five contests is 242.4 points despite hitting just 210 total points Wednesday.

The Lakers have had six of their last 10 games hit the Over. They have allowed 110 or more points six times in that span.

Take the OVER 227.5 (-108).

