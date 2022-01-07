ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

East Texas Ag News: Gearing up for spring planting

By Cary Sims
KLTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - If you are reading this, it is obvious that your interest lies in your garden or landscape. Be it your lawn, flower beds, or vegetable garden, you couldn’t wait until nice weather days to get outside and work. It was a week ago that,...

www.kltv.com

taylorvilledailynews.com

Master Gardeners Preparing for Spring Planting

Even though it's winter, University of Illinois Master Gardeners are still busy preparing for the coming spring growing season. Tim Vaughn is a Christian County U of I Master Gardener intern, and has grown some plants indoors in the winter to get a head start to the spring. Retired Christian...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
KLTV

ANRA more prepared to deal with deep freeze conditions in Deep East Texas

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The February 2021 winter storm may have been a once in a lifetime event for East Texas, but local city and county leaders are still reviewing their systems. Chris Key, Operations Division Manager at the Angelina and Neches River Authority says they are now more prepared to mitigate problems after learning from last year.
LUFKIN, TX
Western Iowa Today

Looking Ahead to 2022 Spring Planting Weather

(NAFB) As 2021 wrapped up, the winter season has been different from normal expectations. Ryan Martin is an agricultural meteorologist from Warsaw, Indiana. He says when looking at current weather patterns, it’s getting harder to figure out what represents “typical” weather. While the warmer-than-normal temps many areas...
ENVIRONMENT
pelicanpostonline.com

Sweet potato seed available for Spring 2022 planting

As a service to the residents of Louisiana, the LSU AgCenter’s Sweet Potato Research Station produces foundation sweet potato seed annually. These seed potatoes are to be bedded in the row to produce “slips” or cuttings, which are then transplanted to the field to produce the crop. All varieties are certified to be free of viruses. The varieties available are Beauregard B-63, Beauregard B-14, Evangeline, Orleans, Bayou Belle, Bellevue, Muraski, Porto Rico, Texas Porto Rico, Jewel, and Burgundy. The top two varieties recommended for our area are Beauregard B-63 and Evangeline. Additional variety information can be found on the Sweet Potato Research Station website – www.lsuagcenter.com/portals/our_offices/research_stations/sweetpotato/.
AGRICULTURE
State
Texas State
lakecountybanner.com

The Best Flowering Trees To Plant for the Spring

No matter how much one might enjoy the winter for all its festivities and tranquil beauty, it’s hard to beat the beautiful sights and sounds of spring. The blossoms and flowers that burst from the winter’s chill really do give a feeling like the world is coming back to life. If you want to capture a little of that invigorating energy for your own home, trees that produce flowers in the spring are a wonderful addition to any landscape. Here are some of the best flowering trees to plant for the spring if you want to see some gorgeous blooms.
GARDENING
agfax.com

Texas: East Region Ag Conference and Expo, Tyler, Jan. 14

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will be holding the East Region AgriLife Conference and Expo on Jan. 14 at Cross Brand Cowboy Church, 11915 Farm-to-Market Road 2015, Tyler. The cost is $10, and an RSVP is required by Jan. 7 to the AgriLife Extension office of Smith County at...
TEXAS STATE
KLTV

WEBXTRA: Business is booming for Kilgore meat processor

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Inflation most often shows us in everyday use items and at the supermarket, and East Texans are finding a way to offset some of that by processing their own meat. Supply chain problems and inflation have affected meat prices to the point that many East Texans...
KILGORE, TX
kokefm.com

It Rained… Fish In East Texas

I don’t know if anyone has been that excited about that, but hey it is interesting and that’s what happened in Texarkana last week and here’s some photo and video evidence to prove it. This rare weather occurrence has happened with all sorts of different animals. I...
TEXARKANA, TX
keranews.org

Texas parents gear up for another round of uncertainty heading into spring semester

Omicron is now the dominant coronavirus variant in Texas, leading to new cases spreading at a rate similar to measles. To lower the risk in schools, some districts have made temporary plans to extend holiday breaks or move back to virtual learning. But that puts parents in a difficult position, once again forced to juggle an ever-changing school and work schedule.
TEXAS STATE
KLTV

East Texas homeless shelters seeking winter gear as nights grow colder

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - As we prepare for another drop in temperatures homeless shelters are seeing an influx of people seeking shelter, especially at night. Captain Jenifer Phillips with the Salvation Army shared that requests for heaters and blankets at the shelter have grown within the last week. “We’ve had...
LUFKIN, TX
fishgame.com

The Smoke-Phase Turkey Of East Texas

That text from my friend Nolan Haney was accompanied with a screen shot from an East Texas hunting group on Facebook. It included a photo of a smoke-phase turkey, a rare color morph but one that is encountered by numerous hunters around the nation annually. Turkeys are native to East...
TEXAS STATE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
countryliving.com

10 self-watering planters to help your greenery thrive

Although you may love having houseplants, they’re easy enough to neglect if you’ve had a busy week or are heading off on holiday. If you’ve been responsible for multiple casualties in the past, a self-watering planter could be a good solution. These handy contraptions keep your greenery healthy and nourished with minimal effort.
GARDENING
KTRE

East Texas veterinarians stepping up during shortage at Tyler Animal Emergency Clinic

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With employee shortages happening all over, veterinary hospitals in Tyler are another workplace dealing with the shortfall. “Right now it is about the animals and it’s keeping it staffed and keeping the clinic available,” said Dr. Gary Spence, the owner of Spence and White Veterinary Hospital. Spence is one of ten owners rotating in on overnight shifts at Tyler Animal Emergency Clinic.
TYLER, TX
Inhabitat.com

Liven up your home with these must-have houseplants for 2022

With home offices and online schooling, we’re spending more time than ever inside our homes. Coupled with an innate desire to connect with the outdoors, it’s no surprise there’s been an unprecedented interest in biophilic interior design — houseplants being a primary element of the look.
GARDENING

