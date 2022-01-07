Analyst says Mario Kart 9 is in active development, could be teased this year

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, According to an industry analyst, Mario Kart 9 is currently in "active development", will have a new racing twist, and could be teased this year. The speculation surrounding the game comes from Tokyo-based industry analyst Dr. Serkan Toto, who when writing his predictions for the upcoming year for Gamesindustry.biz, said that a new entry in the beloved racing series is on the way. The ESA has canceled its in-person event for E3 2022, according to a statement shared with IGN by the ESA. But, while they point to upcoming announcements, the future of the show this year and beyond remains unclear. The moderation team behind Battlefield 2042's subreddit has warned fans that they will not hesitate to shut down the space for a period of time if the level of toxicity on the feed continues to mount. The announcement comes only a month after the r/Halo subreddit declared its own temporary lockdown following similar toxic behavior from some members of its community. Narz has all that in your Daily Fix!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO