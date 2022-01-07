ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Furniture Warehouse donates $1 million to victims of Marshall fire

 4 days ago
People survey the damage of homes lost to the Marshall Fire off Marshall Road on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in unincorporated Boulder County, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette) Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette

Englewood-based American Furniture Warehouse has donated a $1 million to the victims who lost homes in the Marshall fire.

The company announced on Friday morning that it had donated 1,000 gift cards in the amount of $1,000 to support the victims impacted by the state's most destructive wildfire.

"Our hearts go out to the families that have lost everything," said CEO Jake Jabs in a news release. "This is our community, and we are here for you."

Boulder County officials have determined 1,084 homes were destroyed and another 149 were damaged as the blaze grew to just over 1,600 acres last week.

More than half of the homes destroyed were in Louisville, while an additional 378 were in Superior, officials said.

Thousands of people from across the Centennial State and the nation have pitched in to help the victims of the fire. As of Tuesday, donor had donated over $26.6 million to those impacted by the blaze.

Additionally more than 43,000 donors had contributed to the the Boulder County Wildfire Fund.

"Our community is navigating an unimaginable tragedy right now," said Tatiana Hernandez, CEO of the Community Foundation Boulder County in a press conference on Tuesday. "The care you're showing is a comfort."

