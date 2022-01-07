ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did Dr. Dre make the right move putting millions into Super Bowl halftime show?

By Malik Brown
 4 days ago
Dr. Dre has money for days, but he could lose a lot of it on Feb. 13.

Super Bowl LVI is being played that day, and Dre is paying for the majority of the halftime show. The other artists performing are Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, and Mary J. Blige.

Like almost every other major event in the past two years, the show could potentially get canceled due to COVID-19, and Dre could be out of millions of dollars if that happens.

For Dre, he has the insurance to cover a cancelation, but not for a COVID-19 cancellation. Thinking on it, did he make the right move putting so much money into this event?

We’ve recently seen concerts, shows, and other events get canceled due to the virus. In Dre’s defense, there was no indication things would spiral out of control again and the Omicron variant hadn’t emerged at the time of the halftime show announcement.

Since Omicron has been rising, there’s definitely a chance for it to be removed. And even if removing the show from halftime isn’t considered, they could possibly scale back the number of people attending, which could take away from the in-person experience.

It’s understandable why Dre wants to go all out for this event because it’s being hosted in California. But in the times that we live in, and it’s better to be safe than sorry.

Was this a good business move by Dre?

