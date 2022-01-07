ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

How Infected Rain’s Lena Scissorhands Learned to Scream

By Joe DiVita
Z94
Z94
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On this episode of 'How I Learned to Scream,' we've got Lena Scissorhands, frontwoman for Moldovan metal band Infected Rain. The band formed in 2008 and released their first album, Asylum, three years later. Now, their fifth full length, Ecdysis, is nearly upon us, led by the first single and album...

z94.com

Comments / 0

Related
mxdwn.com

Infected Rain Debut Thrilling New Song And Video “Longing”

The Moldovan metal band Infected Rain have released a massive new single, along with an eerie yet beautiful music video. The track, titled “Longing” is one of four singles released by the group in promotion of their new album, Ecdysis, following singles “Postmortem Pt. 1,” “The Realm of Chaos” and “Fighter.”
ROCK MUSIC
Z94

Metalcore Dynamos Vein.fm Share ‘The Killing Womb,’ Reveal New Album

This week, Boston-based metallic hardcore heavyweights Vein.fm (formerly just Vein) dropped a blistering new single called "The Killing Womb." It's the first incendiary taste of the band's upcoming second album, This World Is Going to Ruin You, which was announced at the same time. On Wednesday morning (Jan. 5), Vein.fm...
ROCK MUSIC
Outsider.com

Betty White’s Cause of Death Revealed

Just days after the news that Hollywood icon Betty White passed away at the age of 99, the late actress’ cause of death has officially been revealed. According to People, Betty White’s agent and longtime friend, Jeff Witjas revealed that the actress died peacefully in her sleep at her home on New Year’s Eve. She was just a few weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Cobain
Person
Corey Taylor
houstonianonline.com

Tristan Thompson Texted Khloe Kardashian ‘I Love You’, He Flew Away And Born Baby With Another Baby | show

Canadian basketball player Tristan Thompson, 30, has had a baby with another woman during his relationship with reality star Khloe Kardashian. It happened on his birthday last year, right after Khloe congratulated him on Instagram and wrote that he “loves her so much”. Then Tristan boarded a plane for a competition and got into bed with model Maralie Nichols daily Mail.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infected Rain#Scream#Music Video#Asylum#Napalm Records
EW.com

Happy pregnancy, Julia Roberts!

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are expecting their third child, the Oscar winner’s publicist tells People magazine, and I got inspired to write a celebratory haiku. Won’t you cook one up, too?Midnight at Julia’sShe whispers “Mary Reilly“New baby goes zzzzzzzzaddCredit(“Julia Roberts: Dennis Van Tine/LFI”)
CELEBRITIES
disneydining.com

‘Frozen’ Voice Actress Found Dead at 35 Years Old

Sad news to report as we have learned that Sayaka Kanda, the Frozen actress who voiced Anna in the Japanese dubbed version of Disney’s Frozen has died. The Japanese actress, Sayaka Kanda is known for many voice-over roles including Idoly Pride, Star Blazers 2202, and Convenience Store Boyfriends. She recently voiced Princess Anna in the Japanese dubbed version of Disney’s Frozen and was to appear in the upcoming April 2022 production of Galaxy Express 999.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

How Jennifer Garner Feels About Ben Affleck Saying He Was ‘Trapped’ In Their Marriage

Sources close to Jennifer Garner revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s ‘unbothered’ by her ex-husband’s comments about their marriage in a recent interview. Jennifer Garner isn’t going to let her ex-husband Ben Affleck‘s recent interview, where he said he felt “trapped” in their marriage, bring her down. Sources close to the 49-year-old actress revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s “taking it with a grain of salt,” and it isn’t going to damage their co-parenting relationship.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Variety

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler Dead After Backstage Stabbing at L.A. Concert

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler died after being stabbed backstage at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. multi-artist concert at the Banc of California Stadium, a rep for the performer has confirmed to Variety. Superstar Drake, who appeared on a Drakeo the Ruler single earlier this year, was among those posting condolences on social media. “”Nah man this shit isn’t right for real wtf are we doing,” posted Drake, who make a guest appearance on a Drakeo single earlier this year. “Always picked my spirit up with your energy. RIP Drakeo.” Multiple reports cited a backstage brawl occurred at about 8:30 p.m....
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Mark Wahlberg Hilariously Introduces Fans To 18-Year-Old Daughter Ella’s BF During Workout

Dad jokes! Mark Wahlberg said he used to work out to ‘keep the boys away’ from his daughters — but now he’s working out with Ella’s BF to keep an eye on him!. Mark Wahlberg proved he is quite the jokester and quite the protective papa! The 50-year-old Oscar nominee shared a clip to his Instagram on January 8 where he hilariously introduced his fans to his 18-year-old daughter Ella’s boyfriend. During the video (below), Mark is in the middle of a workout when he addresses the camera. “I used to work out to keep the boys away from my girls,” he began, referencing Ella and her 11-year-old sister Grace. “And now I’m working out with the boyfriend,” Mark said, as he walked over to Ella’s beau and patted him on the back. “Imagine that.”
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Sidney Poitier obituary

Sidney Poitier, who has died aged 94, was the first black actor to win an Oscar in a leading role, in 1964, for his performance in Lilies of the Field. This simple story about a handyman helping German nuns build a chapel in Arizona was enhanced by its star’s humour and vitality. It led to a string of successes – To Sir, With Love, In the Heat of the Night and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (all 1967) – which made Poitier a box-office star and consolidated his growing fame and wealth. But Poitier’s greatest achievement – alongside his friend and occasional rival Harry Belafonte – was to help alter the racial perceptions that dominated not just Hollywood, but also society in general.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Kanye West's New Girlfriend Julia Fox Says He's Showering Her With Gifts

Julia Fox is explaining what it's like to date Kanye West ... and it sounds like he's full of surprises and is very generous. The "Uncut Gems" star says she met Ye on New Year's Eve in Miami and felt an instant connection, describing his energy as "so fun to be around" ... according to what she told Interview Magazine.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Sidney Poitier Was The Ultimate #GirlDad: Meet His Six Daughters

"My kids are quite intelligent—all six of them." While the loss of Sidney Poitier is sad and not the way anyone wanted to start the new year, admirers of the 94-year-old can find solace in the fact that he lived a very full life. Not only was Poitier a trailblazing actor and history maker with his Oscar win in 1964, but behind the cameras, he was a proud father of six girls: Beverly, Pamela, Sherri, Gina (who passed in 2018), Anika and Sydney. The first four were from his first marriage to Juanita Hardy, which lasted from 1950 to 1965. The last pair came from his marriage to Joanna Shimkus, his wife until the end of his life. Anika and Sydney, whom he was most seen with at events, have both had notable careers in Hollywood (Sydney is a well-known actress, Anika has done a lot of directing).
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
hotnewhiphop.com

Quavo & Karrueche Tran Vacation Together In St. Martin

Quavo and Karrueche Tran appear to be on a baecation in St. Martin. A handful of photos and videos uploaded to The Shade Room on Friday, January 7th show the former lovers relaxing together in the tropics, fuelling rumours that they may have reignited their 2017 fling. As Rap Up...
CELEBRITIES
Z94

Z94

Lawton, OK
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
784K+
Views
ABOUT

Z94 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://z94.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy