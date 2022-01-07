ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CD Sales Are Up in the U.S. for the First Time Since 2004

By Joe DiVita
 5 days ago
As reported by Billboard, CD sales in the United States increased year-over-year for the first time since 2004. Vinyl may have just had its biggest sales week ever since 1991 just a couple of weeks ago, largely driven by holiday season spending (and Adele), but don't count out the CD. The...

