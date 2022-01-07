ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

The Coolest Furniture Solutions Of 2021

digsdigs.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are the furniture solutions that we showed on DigsDigs in 2021. Btw, don’t miss the coolest furniture solutions of the previous year. They are great too!. Driftwood is a natural material. Designers create dreamy driftwood furniture and...

www.digsdigs.com

Comments / 0

Related
tasteofhome.com

The Property Brothers Shared Paint Colors That Will Never Go Out of Style

We know the Property Brothers know a thing or two about how impactful a fresh coat of paint can make to a space (I mean, it is one of our favorite Property Brothers design ideas). And while it seems like there’s always a new and hot color on the market each year, Drew and Jonathan believe these three paint colors will never age. Haul out your paint bucket, brush and one of these colors for a simple room makeover that’ll impress and stand the test of time.
INTERIOR DESIGN
People

Amazon's Hidden Overstock Outlet Has Customer-Loved Furniture for Up to 72% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. While it's true that you can buy just about anything from Amazon, the retailer still has a few tricks up its sleeve. For instance, one of Amazon's best-kept secrets is a hidden outlet filled with massive discounts in just about every category, including electronics and musical instruments. And right now, the furniture department is packed with huge markdowns that you're not going to want to miss.
SHOPPING
impressiveinteriordesign.com

Top Bedroom Decorating Ideas: How to Make Your Bedroom Look Great

Nightstands, lamps, pillows, beds — whether you are an aspiring interior decorator or would just like to make your home have a little makeover; one of the most challenging places to design in a home is the bedroom because it is all about functionality and coziness. You shouldn’t worry; we have created a list of decorating ideas that you can implement and have the perfect bedroom design.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Modern Furniture#Coffee Tables#Solution
Real Simple

7 Best Bedroom Paint Colors, According to Home Decor Experts

With so many paint colors and finishes to choose from, it can prove challenging (make that overwhelming) to find "the one." Picking a bedroom paint color feels particularly personal. Perhaps you're looking for a soothing hue that will set the tone for some much-needed serenity after a long day. Or a soothing shade that will help you fall asleep faster?
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Apartment Therapy

These Are the Bathroom Trends That Will Dominate 2022, According to One Designer

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you’re looking to give your bathroom a makeover for the new year, look no further than the trends that will dominate in 2022. From classic style revivals to the totally unique trends that’ll have you thinking outside the box, it’s a great year for bathroom renovations.
INTERIOR DESIGN
goodhousekeeping.com

20 Decorative Bathroom Mirror Ideas That'll Open Up Your Space, No Matter How Small

Mirrors can work wonders in any room, especially your bathroom. Sure, practicality should always be top of mind, but the very best bathroom mirrors also serve as decorative statements, turning even the simplest of spaces into a stylish haven. Look at these bathroom mirror ideas, for example: Many of the following designs tap into your bathroom's existing aesthetic (modern, traditional or rustic) while others bring a whole new personality. All the while, these mirrors — some framed, others frameless — bounce the natural and overhead light, ultimately making it feel even more spacious than it really is.
INTERIOR DESIGN
domino

One of the Best Closet Organizers Costs Less Than $6 at IKEA

A good closet organizer does more than just corral your clothes and clutter; the right design helps curate your most-loved items and can even bring a sense of calm to a chaotic morning routine. In the words of Elaine Welteroth on her own custom closet reno, “You have to systemize your styling situation to avoid the mania about dressing every day.”
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

A One Room Schoolhouse from the 1800s Is Now an Incredibly Cute and Cozy Living Space

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Location: Elizaville, New York (Hudson Valley) Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: Our home was a one-room schoolhouse from the 1800s (circa 1860) that served children in the surrounding Hudson Valley farming community. The head teacher used to live upstairs amongst the books! Some time ago it was converted into a living space and we’ve put the finishing touches on it as a petite space to share with friends, visitors, and a micro-shoot location for small local makers. We wanted to show appreciation for its unique past but still comfortable and not stuffy. We used to live in Brooklyn and designed the space with that in mind, but now we live full-time in a nearby Greek Revival farmhouse. Another project! Because we just can’t help falling in love with old homes.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Family Handyman

12 Modern Table Lamps for 2022

These expert-approved table lamps will instantly upgrade your space. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. 1 / 13.
HOME & GARDEN
Farm and Dairy

Furniture, household, equipment, toys, and misc.

VINTAGE. FURNITURE. HOUSEHOLD. ELECTRONIC EQUIPMENT. TOYS. Pickup: By appointment only! Tues, 1/11/22 from 10:00 am to 2:30 pm. Terms: 15% Buyer’s premium. Visa & MC only. Bidding closes for the first 5 items at 1:00 pm then 5 items per minute thereafter until the last item is sold. GEORGE...
MCDONALD, OH
hunker.com

8 of the Coolest Design Collabs Released in 2021

2021 has been a banner year for design collabs, with brands, designers, and artists teaming up to bring us some incredible products lines. As we continue our end-of-year reflections, we're reminiscing over some of our favorite collaborations of the last 12 months, laid out below. Here's to even more chic...
INTERIOR DESIGN
velillum.com

9 Reasons to Choose Wood Furniture Over Plastic or Metal Furniture

The history of wooden furniture dates back to ancient years. Though plastic and metal were introduced as furniture materials, wooden furniture is still popular all over the world because of its excellent durability and high quality. However, with the passage of time, many new types of furniture materials have been introduced such as synthetic woods and fiberglass. The debate whether wood should continue to be used as a material for manufacturing traditional furniture or not will go on forever but one should always remember that there are some benefits to using wood as a material for making cabinets or other types of furniture which make it a clear first choice among other options available in the market.
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy