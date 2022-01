I hadn't been here in over 10 years. It was great to go back. The Great Lost Bear has been around for 40 years. I have to admit. Life moves on and I had forgotten about this staple until recently when I met some friends for lunch. I realized it had been at least 10 years since I went to the Great Lost Bear. I shouldn't have waited so long and it won't be ten years for my return!

PORTLAND, ME ・ 4 DAYS AGO