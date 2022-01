Meshuggah has made it pretty well known that they'd release a new album in 2022. That album may very well be called Immutable, and the below 38 seconds just might be our first taste of the new music! The teaser comes from a site called immutable.se, which Redditor u/nullvoid1_618 did some sleuthing to figure out is very likely tied to Meshuggah's label Atomic Fire.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO