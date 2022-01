The Knoxville School Board will meet in regular session Monday. They will consider early retirements, and a transportation proposal should there be a shortage of bus drivers. They will consider an OSHA requirement that all schools with over 100 employees have employees be vaccinated, and possible accommodations. They will also consider a change to Service/Therapy Animal policy, among other matters. The meeting will begin at 5:30 pm at the school administration building.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO