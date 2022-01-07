US Women’s Open purse soars to $10 million on fabled courses

Record Purse of $10 million Set for 2022 U.S. Women’s Open at Pine Needles. PINEHURST, NC (JANUARY 10, 2022) – The bar for the U.S. Women’s Open has been significantly raised. The United States Golf Association (USGA) and its new CEO, Michael Whan announced unprecedented increases in the purses for the greatest championship in women’s golf starting this June at the U.S. Women’s Open at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club. Plus, the USGA also announced future U.S. Women’s Open dates including Pinehurst Resort in 2029 which will create another opportunity for Pinehurst No. 2 to host back-to-back men’s and women’s U.S. Open championships.

