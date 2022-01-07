Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore Honor Betty White with Her Very Own Patch

At this point, some folks may say the list of things about which we can all agree is getting shorter. Near the top of that list is the fact that Betty White was a national treasure. Her acting career was only part of the legacy she left behind. Her big heart and love for animals rival any role she played on the big or small screen. Over the years, she used her fame to help several animal charities. Among those was Guide Dogs for the Blind. Now, they’re honoring White after her passing.

