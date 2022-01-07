Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore Honor Betty White with Her Very Own Patch

The entertainment world suffered a heartbreaking loss late last week, when actress and cultural icon Betty White passed away at the age of 99. White's tenure as an actress, humanitarian, and public figure impacted a massive number of people, and tributes for her have poured in in the week since her death. The latest heartfelt homage to White comes from the Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore, who are offering a nationwide program allowing for Girl Scouts to earn a commemorative patch in honor of White. The self-guided program teaches Girl Scouts about various aspects of White's career, with activities that include building a pretend TV, creating a game show, advocating for animals, and learning how to get along with others.
