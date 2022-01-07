ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore Honor Betty White with Her Very Own Patch

By Heather DeLuca
 4 days ago
After the recent passing of everyone's favorite Golden Girl, Betty White, Girls Scouts of the Jersey Shore have honored her with her very own patch. The patch was created by Stacy Petti and Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore as part of their Amazing Women of the Month series....

