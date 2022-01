Footy Headlines is reporting that the Five Stripes’ 2022 away kit will consist of Adidas’ “Clear Mint” and “Team Dark Green” colors. This is definitely a hard right turn from the previous Atlanta jerseys, and it’s sure to cause some stiff opinions on either side. It’s worth noting, though, that the actual jersey itself hasn’t been released, so it’ll be interesting to see how this color scheme looks depending on the variety of patterns Adidas could choose from. Mint is definitely a...different color than probably anyone was thinking, but it’s truly about time the away kit had some sort of color, regardless of if it looks like Wrigley’s.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO