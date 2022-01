Travis County commissioners unanimously approved a measure to change the name of Harold Green Road to Tesla Road during its Jan. 11 meeting. The Travis County-owned road intersects with FM 973, crosses SH 130 and feeds into Tesla’s gigafactory in the eastern part of the county. Travis County Commissioner Jeff Travillion said the name change represents an example of the positive impact the county’s partnership with the carmaker could have on the community.

