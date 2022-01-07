ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marfa, TX

Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram, and Jon Randall’s ‘The Marfa Tapes’ Gets Documentary

By Tina Benitez-Eves
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 4 days ago

A documentary based on the Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram and Jon Randall release The Marfa Tapes will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ on Jan. 20.

Directed by Spencer Peeples, The Marfa Tapes documentary follows the trio performing around a campfire in Marfa, Texas while crafting the 15 tracks that would eventually appear on the album during a five-day session.

Joining previous Paramount Plus music documentaries on Kacey Musgraves, Star-Crossed, and Madonna’s Madame X, The Marfa Tapes features behind-the-scenes footage captured during the making of the album and interviews.

The small desert town of Marfa was always a special spot for Lambert, Randall, and Ingram, who made multiple trips to write in the area, which has less than 2,000 inhabitants. Long-time collaborators, Ingram and Randall have co-written with Lambert for years, including their work on “Tequila Does,” off her seventh album Wildcard in 2019, and “Tin Man” from 2016 release The Weight of These Wings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NTApu_0dfaTRDJ00

Released in May 2021, The Marfa Tapes topped the country and folk charts and was nominated for a Best Country Album Grammy in 2022.

“I’ve never been to space before, but when the song takes shape, it feels like gravity leaves you,” said Randall in a recent interview with American Songwriter, describing their pilgrimage to Marfa during the fall of 2020.

Lambert added, “It doesn’t happen as much for me by myself. But when I’m writing with people that I love and admire and can feel the magic is in there, there is a high. You’re just floating there for a minute.

She added, “But no writer’s room or anywhere else compares to what happens in Marfa because you’re already kind of in space.”

Photo: Spencer Peeples

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

Behind The Song Lyrics: “Stay (I Missed You),” Lisa Loeb

Perhaps there were songs that made more money or boasted more radio plays, but amongst people worldwide, did this song not make the biggest impression? Just start singing the first two words with a falsetto voice in any public space: “You say….” and you’ll likely have an instant chorus of strangers to back you up.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Foo Fighters Share ‘Studio 666’ Trailer with Lionel Ritchie, Slayer Cameos

Foo Fighters released the first official trailer for their new horror-comedy film STUDIO 666, out Feb. 25, featuring cameos by Lionel Ritchie and Slayer guitarist Kerry King. Filmed at the house where the band recorded their 10th album Medicine at Midnight, the film is based on a story by Dave Grohl with a screenplay by Jeff Buhler and Rebecca Hughes and is produced by Roswell Films’ and Therapy Studios’ John Ramsay and James A. Rota, both longtime collaborators with the Foo Fighters throughout the years.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marfa, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Ingram, TX
State
Texas State
Marfa, TX
Entertainment
City
Star, TX
American Songwriter

Locash Talk ‘Woods & Water,’ Writing with Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson and Mike Love

Growing up in the outdoors of Kokomo, Indiana, and Arkansas, Preston Brust’s woodsier upbringing was far removed from his Locash partner Chris Lucas, who was raised near the water in Baltimore. Reminiscing on the carefreeness of youth and the places they return to reset, the pair paid homage to the natural elements that shaped them on recent EP Woods & Water.
KOKOMO, IN
American Songwriter

The Lumineers Embrace The Unknown For New Record, ‘BRIGHTSIDE’

Sometimes it’s the unplanned moments that can change the course of a life, a globe, or a song. Whether considering the onset of a pandemic or letting yourself discover new notes in real-time, letting go to let something unknown in can be as important a skill as knowing the pentatonic scale. It can also be earth-shattering. For the Colorado-based band, the Lumineers, that was certainly the case with the creation of their newest LP, BRIGHTSIDE, which is set for release on Friday (January 14).
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kacey Musgraves
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
Jack Ingram
Person
Jon Randall
Person
Madonna
American Songwriter

Behind the Song Lyrics: “Soak Up the Sun,” Sheryl Crow

By 2001, the country was in flux. The U.S. economy was in a deep recession, and the days ahead following the 9/11 attacks didn’t seem brighter. Working with longtime collaborator and co-writer Jeff Trott, Sheryl Crow started writing “Soak Up the Sun” prior to the Sept. 11 attacks, after the pair flew to New York City from Portland, Oregon. Noticing the changing seasons and longing for summer, Crow, who was also recovering from surgery, initially just wanted to write a song that would cheer her up.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Top 12 Metallica Songs

When Metallica formed in 1981, 40 years ago in Los Angeles, there’s no way the members could have known what would be in store for the group over the next four decades and beyond. Now, in 2022, it’s safe to say that the band is one of the two...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#The Marfa Tapes#Paramount
American Songwriter

Carly Pearce Announces New 2022 Tour Dates

The reigning CMA vocalist of the year Carly Pearce has just announced more chances to see her perform. The artist took to social media on Monday (January 10) to announce a number of new 2022 tour dates. “In case you missed the news, we announced a second leg of the #29tour! We’re so excited to bring this show to even more of y’all in 2022. http://carlypearce.com/tour“
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Documentaries
NewsBreak
Celebrities
American Songwriter

Jason Isbell Announces COVID Diagnosis, Cancels Shows

Grammy Award-winning musician Jason Isbell announced that he’s contracted the COVID-19 virus and as a result has to cancel some upcoming shows. The popular Twitter personality took to social media to share the news, writing on the platform, “Got myself a breakthrough case of Covid- feeling fine but we’ll have to cancel the next few shows (Asheville, Louisville, Columbus, Wilkes-Barre, and Wilmington). Refunds at point of purchase but we’re working on rescheduling.”
ASHEVILLE, NC
American Songwriter

The Top 11 Luke Combs Songs

It feels like Luke Combs has always been a part of the country music world. His sound, lyricism, and even his subtle country swagger seem to make him the poster artist for the genre. Yet, Combs wasn’t really a household name until 2017 when a hurricane of fame rained on him.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy